How to watch And Just Like That online — Sex and the City revival release date and time

Sex and the City is back when you watch And Just Like That online. The HBO Max revival of the classic comedy brings back three of the four main characters — Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

And Just Like That release time and date And Just Like That premieres at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max.

Yes, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones won't be in the reboot (there is reportedly a long history of bad blood between Cattrall and Parker). So, while Sex and the City fans won't get their dose of Samantha, they will be able to follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

They'll do so in the company of husbands, children and old friends. Chris Noth is back as Mr. Big, as is David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt. The late Willie Garson reprises his role as Carrie's gay bestie, Stanford Blatch, while Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino.

Some new faces are mixing it up with the ladies. Sara Ramirez is Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast that frequently includes Carrie. Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker. Nicole Ari Parker joins as Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. And Karen Pittman plays Dr. Nya Wallace, a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.

Here's what you need to watch And Just Like That online.

How to watch And Just Like That online in the U.S.

In the U.S., And Just Like That premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, December 9.

It will start streaming on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET.

As an HBO Max Original, And Just Like That is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

HBO Max HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 with ads).

How to watch And Just Like That in Canada

Canadians can watch And Just Like That with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

British Sex and the City fans (and brand-new viewers) can watch And Just Like That on Sky Comedy on the same day as the U.S. airing. You also stream the show via the SkyGo app, which comes with any of Sky's packages and deals.

You'll also be able to stream And Just Like That with a Now Entertainment pass from £9.99 a month.

How to watch And Just Like That in Australia

Sex and the City is going Down Under, too! In fact, Aussies will be among the first people who can watch And Just Like That on December 9, since their time zones are far ahead of the U.S.

In Australia, the show will stream on Binge, which was a seven-day free trial. After that, it costs $10 AUD for the Basic plan.