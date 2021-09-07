How to watch American Crime Story season 3 Impeachment online without cable

Ryan Murphy's back when we watch American Crime Story season 3 tonight on FX. Yes, the constantly-iconic TV showrunner's true-crime anthology series returns tonight with a story that's extremely familiar to everyone who had a television during the 1990's.

American Crime Story season 3 start time, channel American Crime Story Impeachment debuts with the 90-minute episode "Exiles" today (Tuesday, September 7).

• 10 p.m. ET and PT

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The first episode, "Exiles," has a brief synopsis online, which reads "White House staffer Linda Tripp is moved to the Pentagon." Tripp will be played by Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), while Monica Lewinsky is played by Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Lady Bird) and Paula Jones is portrayed by Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex).

American Crime Story: Impeachment (at least from what we know about it so far) is most notable for giving us a different point of view for the Bill Clinton impeachment saga. Early reports say that the supporting cast does some of the best work of the series, including Billy Eichner cast as Matt Drudge. Cobie Smulders is also on hand as Ann Coulter.

So expect to be entertained, but don't expect a whole lot of new revelations. One of the more interesting through-lines of the show will be the tension of Tripp and Lewinsky's relationship. Does she care? Is she using her?

Here's everything you need to know to watch American Crime Story season 3 online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch American Crime Story season 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 90-minute American Crime Story season 3 premiere today (Tuesday, September 7) at 10 p.m. ET and PT on FX, which comes with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services.

How to watch American Crime Story season 3 in the UK

We've got both good and bad news for Brits. On the upside, American Crime Story season 3 is expected to air across the pond (previous seasons were on BBC Two).

The bad news? We don't have a date. Previously, American Crime Story seasons have either aired in the same month (O.J.) or the following month (Versace). That means you shouldn't have to wait long.

How to watch American Crime Story season 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch American Crime Story season 3 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider.

