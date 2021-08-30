How to watch Only Murders in the Building online

A trio of stars form an unlikely constellation when you watch Only Murders in the Building online. The comedy caper stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (yes, you read that correctly) as neighbors who all share an obsession with true crime podcasts.

Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) are strangers who live in the same ritzy Manhattan apartment building. Charles is a former TV star dealing with a recent breakup, while Oliver is a failing Broadway director who is in danger of losing his apartment. And Mabel is a bit of a mystery, since her artsy interests and young age don't line up with living in a fancy flat.

They all come together after finding out about the death of another neighbor. Not convinced by the police's ruling of suicide, the three new amigos decide to investigate on their own and, naturally, make their own podcast about it.

The show was created by Martin and collaborator John Hoffman. Martin and Short have worked together for years, in movies like Father of the Bride and Three Amigos as well as headlining a stage act together. Gomez rose to prominence on the Disney Channel before graduating to a successful career as a singer.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Only Murders in the Building online.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu

The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building begin streaming on Hulu Tuesday, August 31 at 12 a.m. ET.

The seven remaining episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building in the UK, Canada and Australia

International viewers can watch Only Murders in the Building via Star on Disney Plus, starting Tuesday, August 31.

Only Murders in the Building trailer

The Only Murders in the Building trailer begins with Martin and Short gazing at a true crime staple — one of those pushpin boards filled with headshots, names and a floor plan. From there, Gomez explains how their unlikely team-up occurred. It all started with a random encounter in the elevator.

Only Murders in the Building cast

The cast of Only Murders in the Building is led by Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver and Selena Gomez as Mabel.

They are joined by: Aaron Dominguez as Oscar; Amy Ryan; Nathan Lane; Tina Fey as a podcast host; and Sting as himself.