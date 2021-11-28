Here's why you should buy an Oculus Quest 2 this Cyber Monday

Barring a couple of cheap theater tickets, I haven’t bought anything the Cyber Monday deals. But if I hadn’t already caved a few months ago, the Oculus Quest 2 would absolutely be on my shopping list, especially given Amazon.com is currently giving away $50 credit with every sale.

Having got plenty of use out of it over the last few months, I can say it should also be on your Cyber Monday list, even if your interactions with VR to date have only been so so. Obviously it’s not hard to find glowing Oculus Quest 2 review, but my experience has been nothing short of brilliant.

I’m not exactly new to VR having used the original Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR. But while all of those were mightily impressive in their own way, the fiddly set up and constant need to adjust the cameras always put me off when I wanted a quick session. None of them offered the immediacy or immersion I think that VR needs to thrive.

With its internal cameras and lack of wires, the Oculus Quest 2 fixes all of that. Just put it on, draw the safe area in whatever room you’re in, and away you go.

And the recent addition of being able to play PC games wirelessly is a game changer too. I was somewhat skeptical it would work well in my house, but I can play Half Life Alyx (also 50% off for Cyber Monday) downstairs from my gaming PC with no obvious performance issues. I can’t overstate how brilliant that is, given Alyx had sat unloved in my Steam library for over a year because I couldn’t be bothered relocating my PC to a room where I can move around without risking injury.

Not that the experiences built specifically for Oculus Quest aren’t top notch as well, and that’s another reason to get one for Cyber Monday. While the $50 gift card on hardware purchases is nice, the Oculus digital store is also having a sale, and I can heartily recommend some of the games that are reduced too.

After blooding people on Richie’s Plank Experience (sadly not reduced), SuperHot VR is my go-to game for showing off how brilliant the medium can be, and it’s down to $18.99. Once they’ve got their eye in, a wander round the zombie filled world of Arizona Sunshine (down to $23.99) or some ‘hide and seek’ with dinosaurs in Jurassic World Aftermath (down to $17.99) always gets the heart pumping. For something a bit more soothing, then the trance-inducing world of Tetris Effect: Connected is well worth a go at its current price of $17.99 too.

For full immersion, In Death Unchained (now $19.49) is great in a Souls-y kind of way. While Star Wars fans will certainly want to nerd out in both the Vader Immortal Trilogy ($14.99) and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (also $14.99).

Sadly neither Beat Saber nor The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners — two of the best VR games around — are reduced at the moment. But there’s still plenty to be getting on with, and more than enough to make you a convert.

Of course, many people are reluctant to give the Oculus Quest 2 a go due to its requirement of a Facebook account. The good news is that Meta has announced that this will no longer be required soon — not in time for Cyber Monday, of course, but there’s no harm in getting one now and playing the waiting game. Or taking matters into your own hands, I suppose.

The Oculus Quest 2 has been brilliant for me and has changed VR from being something that’s technically wonderful but so much of a faff that I can never be bothered, to a thing that’s good for a quick go whenever the mood takes me. If I didn’t already have one, it would already be in my virtual basket this Cyber Monday.