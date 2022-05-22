Heat vs Celtics live stream: How to watch game 4 of NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals online

Well, Miami did it again. This upcoming Heat vs Celtics live stream hopefully won't be like the last, which saw both teams tested for how they can do a man or two down. Fortunately the Heat, that won't include Jimmy Butler, as he will be back after leaving in game 3's NBA playoffs live stream.

Heat vs Celtics live stream channels Next game: Game 4, Miami @ Boston at 8.30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Monday, May 23).

Where to watch in the U.S.: The Heat vs Celtics game is set to air on ABC and ESPN3. ESPN3 is available on Sling TV, currently on sale at 50% off for the first month.

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

Butler played 19 minutes in the first half, but didn't emerge at halftime. A knee inflammation kept him on the bench. Coach Erik Spoelstra said, though, that Butler won't need an MRI, while reports emerge that Butler is expected back for game 4.

So, how did the Heat turn up the heat without Butler, who was the guy who practically won game 1 against Boston? Well, Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, to lead the team. The center also posted six assists and four steals.

The game saw Boston down as far as 62-37, though the team would rise to just one point back, 93-92 — off a Jaylen Brown three. Unfortunately for the Celtics, a three from Max Strus and another Adebayo basket gave Miami their 6-point lead they would end the game on — and it was never cut down.

Boston lost Jayson Tatum (10 points) and Marcus Smart (15 points )to injuries mid-game, but both returned. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 40 points in under 42 minutes, Horford contributed 20 in the same amount of time.

The Celtics are 7-point favorites in Game 4. The over/under is 208.5.

How to watch Heat vs Celtics live streams from anywhere on Earth

Heat vs Celtics live streams in the U.S.

The Heat vs Celtics live streams are going to be on ABC and ESPN3 at 8:30 p.m. on Monday (May 23).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And it's currently offering 50% off the first month!

Heat vs Celtics live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Miami 118 , Boston 107

, Boston 107 Game 2: Boston 127 , Miami 102

, Miami 102 Game 3: Miami 109, Boston 103

Boston 103 Game 4: May 23 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC)

May 23 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC) Game 5*: May 25 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 25 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 6*: May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7*: May 29 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

Heat vs Celtics live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass, which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Heat vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Heat vs Celtics live streams with TSN.

Heat vs Celtics game 4 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 21) on TSN1.

Heat vs Celtics live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Heat vs Celtics live stream on Kayo Sports, which has every one of the NBA Conference playoff games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

