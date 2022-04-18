Hacks season 2 release date, teaser trailer, cast and more

Hit the road, Hacks season 2. The acclaimed HBO comedy is returning in a few weeks, as stand-up legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and up-and-coming writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) embark on a cross-country tour. We expect plenty of snarky jokes along the way.

Hacks season 1 began with an aging Deborah struggling to hold onto her long-running headlining gig in Las Vegas. Faced with becoming irrelevant, she was paired by her agent with millennial Ava to freshen up her act for a younger audience. Ava herself was looking to get her career back on track after getting quasi-canceled for an insensitive tweet.

An epic generation clash ensued, with the women trading barbs and insults. But as Ava dug into Deborah's past work, she developed respect for the trailblazer. Meanwhile, Deborah reluctantly acknowledged that she had been playing it safe for too long.

Season 2 finds the women hitting the road to workshop Deborah's new act. But what the older woman doesn't (yet) know is that Ava emailed a drunken rant slandering her boss to a production company making a tell-all show.

Here's everything we know so far about Hacks season 2.

HBO Max has set the Hacks season 2 release date for Thursday, May 12.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes and two will drop every week, over the course of four weeks.

Hacks season 2 teaser trailer

The first Hacks teaser trailer is pure chaos. Set to Mama Cass' "Make Your Own Kind of Music," the preview has glimpses of Deborah throwing objects at Ava (maybe she found out about that email?), the two women shopping, riding in a boat and even dumpster-diving.

They high-five at one point, with Deborah smugly declaring, "You're welcome." Never change, Deborah.

Hacks season 2 cast

The cast of Hacks season 2 is led by Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels. Deborah is a legendary, successful comedian modeled on the likes of Joan Rivers. Ava is a rising comedy writer who's seen some setbacks in her career.

They will be joined by returning cast members:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Deborah's chief operating officer

Kaitlin Olson as as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr., Deborah's daughter

Jane Adams as Nina, Ava's mother

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain, CEO of the Palmetto Casino

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava's manager

Mark Indelicato as Damien, Deborah's personal assistant

Poppy Liu as Kiki, Deborah's personal blackjack dealer

Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Deborah's housekeeper

Meg Stalter as Kayla, Jimmy's assistant

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson, a water maintenance worker and Marcus' love interest

Angela E. Gibbs as Robin, Marcus' mother

Luenell as Miss Loretta, Robin's friend

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby, Ava's ex-girlfriend

A few new faces are coming to Hacks season 2, including some very familiar faces from the world of comedy. Laurie Metcalf, Margaret Cho, Ming-Na Wen, Martha Kelly, Susie Essman and Devon Sawa will make appearances. Details on their characters are unknown at this time.