Google Meet will now warn you about a very annoying audio problem during video calls

Google Meet has added a new feature that may resolve the pernicious and annoying problem of echoing microphones in our current video conferencing work-life.

In a recent blog post , the company stated that Google Meet has been enhanced with an alert system to let you know when you could be responsible for the echo feedback.

While Google Meet already offers an automatic echo correction feature, it may not be sufficient for some web meetings. The new alert allows Google to pinpoint which microphone is causing the problem. The new feature can help users from having to step away from the meeting to go and resolve annoying mic issues.

Among the suggested fixes are reducing the volume, muting their microphone and using a headset. The meeting can carry on while the issue is being fixed, since only the person who causes the issue will get the notification and deal with it on their end.



This feature will automatically be enabled for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers without requiring additional functionality by the administrator. This new feature began rolling out gradually yesterday and will be completed in the next 15 days.

How Echo alerts work in Google Meet

A red dot will appear in the bottom right hand corner of the screen if Google detects an echo during the call.The user will receive a message. The notification will link to a webpage on the Help Center with more details on how to reduce echo.Google may suggest users reduce the volume.