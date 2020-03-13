Google Maps adds two big upgrades to help you during coronavirus outbreak

Typically we use Google Maps when we’re deciding where to go, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are deciding to practice social distancing or to self isolate. Google is adapting with the times by adding helpful new features to Google Maps.

These features are especially useful now that many of us are deciding to venture outside of our homes less. And when we do, we'll want to make sure that the businesses that we visit will have the items that we want.

The first useful feature is the ability to order food directly from the Google Maps app. As reported by BGR, if you find a participating restaurant you’ll see a Order Online button for that business. You’ll then tap delivery and choose a delivery service.

You won’t have to leave the app to pay. Everything happens within Google Maps itself. If you want to try it, you can visit this link to order food directly, or you can also use Google Search or even Google Assistant to place orders.

In addition, Google Maps has set up a help page to aid businesses affected by COVID-19, which can help them provide customers with updated info. For example, you can change your hours of operation if you’re closing early.

Business can also share information about how their operations are affected by the outbreak and what precautions it is taking. Additionally, business can share if they’re providing extra services to the community or whether they are experiencing delays.

Google says that businesses can even create posts to share more detailed and timely updates, such as info on what products and services they still have available.