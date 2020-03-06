Hand sanitizer shortage: Where you can still buy it

Widespread fears of COVID-19 coronavirus are causing hand sanitizer shortages across the internet. Hand sanitizer is in such high demand that retailers like Amazon are actively monitoring and removing third-party sellers who are jacking up hand sanitizer prices.

But experts warn that the global health crisis will only get worse in the coming days. The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, has now spread to more than 46 countries with close to 220 cases — and more expected — in the United States.

In addition to washing your hands thoroughly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, but with stores across the world selling out, you're probably asking where to buy hand sanitizer right now. Here are some of the remaining retailers with hand sanitizer stock. Just keep in mind that inventory is selling out rapidly but we're updating this page regularly so if it shows as sold out at one of the links below, it's probably worth trying another one.

We've also noticed that Staples seems to have a new supply of Purell hand sanitizers and refill packs. Although it's likely they will sell out fast as the day progresses.

Where to buy hand sanitizer

Purell Sanitizing Wipes: $9 @ Staples

The next best thing to hand sanitizer, this canister of Purell Sanitizing Wipes includes 100 wipes, which can be used to clean your hands or wipe down surfaces. View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2-Pack: $27 @ Staples

This 2-pack contains two 15.2-ounce Purell hand sanitizer refills. It does not include the base station (though you can still use it without the base station). View Deal

SoftSoap Antibacterial Soap: $2 @ Staples

Staples has this 11.25-ounce bottle of antibacterial SoftSoap on sale for $2.99. It's in stock and comes in a pump bottle. View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $26 @ Office Depot

This 2-pack cleans and moisturizes your hands simultaneously thank to its aloe and Vitamin E-based formula. It's small size makes it perfect for a desk or common area. View Deal

Lysol Clean and Fresh: $9 @ Amazon

While not a hand sanitizer per se, this surface cleaner claims to remove 99.99% of bacteria and viruses from a variety of surfaces. View Deal

Dial Hand Sanitizer Foam: $17 @ Staples

This 15.2-ounce hand sanitizer claims to neutralize 99.99% of germs and bacteria instantly without the need for soap and water. The foam is fragrance free. View Deal

Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer: $18 @ Staples

Staples is probably the last place you'd think to buy hand sanitizer, but that's precisely why they have slightly better stock than stores like Amazon. View Deal

Clear Hand Soap: 78 cents @ Target

This Clear Hand Soap bottle includes 7.5 ounces of unscented, liquid hand soap. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: $3 @ Staples

This canister of Lysol Wipes includes 35 citrus scent wipes. Staples is one of the few stores to have this in stock at such a cheap price. View Deal

Purell Hand Wipes: $1 @ Office Depot

This box includes 20 individually wrapped Purell hand sanitizing wipes. It's available for pick-up only in select Office Depot stores. (You can enter your zip code to verify stock). View Deal

Hand sanitizer (inventory fluctuating)

These hand sanitizers have been coming in and out of stock throughout the day. Check back often to see if their stock is replenished.

Purell Hand Sanitizer Refill: $17 @ Walmart

This Purell refill includes 1 liter of hand sanitizer and ships free on orders of $35 or more.View Deal

Kleenex Wet Wipes 8-Pack: $24 @ Amazon

This package contains eight flip-top packs of 56 Kleenex hand wipes. They can be used to clean hour hands or face. View Deal

Dial 4-Pack Hand Wash: $15 @ Walmart

This foaming antibacterial hand wash includes four 7.5-ounce bottles, which works out to about $4 per bottle. View Deal