Coronavirus checklist: What to buy to keep yourself safe

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, more people may be put under home quarantine. Meanwhile, non-infected people may want to work from home or self quarantine, especially those living in infected communities.
Although the coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach pandemic levels, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends storing a two-week supply of water, food, and other essentials.
- Hand sanitizer shortage: Where you can still buy it
- PLUS: How to clean your phone to protect against coronavirus
"Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins," reads the DOH guidlines.
Even if the coronavirus outbreak doesn't reach pandemic levels, it's always a good idea to have a well-stocked emergency kit should you ever need it. Here's a coronavirus checklist with products recommended by the DOH.
- Two-week supply of water (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Two-week supply of food (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Pain relievers (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Stomach remedies (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Cough and cold medicines (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Vitamins and dietary supplements (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Foods with electrolytes and vitamins (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
Other emergency items to have in stock
- Pet food/supplies (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Household cleaners (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Batteries (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Cleaning tools including gloves/cloths (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)
- Disinfectant wipes (buy on Amazon or buy on Walmart)