Forget Prime Day: Vizio's amazing OLED TV is on sale now

We weren't expecting to see this deal till the start of Prime Day. However, it appears Best Buy is beating Amazon to the punch.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the new Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199. That's $100 off and the first deal we've ever seen on Vizio's first OLED TV. This might be one of the best early Prime Day TV deals we've seen. (Make sure to follow our TV deals guide for more sales).

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Make room for Vizio's first OLED TV. This 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale for the first time ever. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,899. It's a modest $100 off, but an aggressive price point for an OLED TV of this size. View Deal

The Vizio OLED55-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically it means that the TV offers a variable refresh rate that automatically adjusts the panel’s refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

We went hands-on with the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV and were impressed by the noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match.

