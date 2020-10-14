Forget Apple Watch 6 — save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 right now

Prime Day deals are still bringing discounts to some of the best tech we've tested this year. While that includes Prime Day Apple Watch deals, you might want to consider this Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal instead.

Right now Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on sale for $368, depending on the model. All but the titanium version of the Galaxy Watch 3 have received price cuts thanks to Amazon's annual two-day deals event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale thanks to a rare deal during Amazon Prime Day. You can get the 41mm, bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch in silver for $30 off right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches we've reviewed this year, and the overall champ for Android users. It's the ultimate Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 accessory, to say the least.

What's key about the Galaxy Watch 3 is its FDA-approved electrocardiogram readings. Until this year, only the Apple Watch touted certification for this live-saving feature. Now Samsung's smartwatches can detect signs of atrial fibrillation as well.

Along with the expected smartwatch tools like notifications and apps, the Galaxy Watch 3 is great for automatic workout tracking, sleep tracking, SpO2 readings and more. We appreciated the ever-growing suite of fun watch faces in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, too.

The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in three different colors and two different sizes, so pay mind to the configurations while you're checking out. You'll also want to consider the premium for LTE, which would allow your Galaxy Watch to function normally even when your phone is nowhere to be found. This might appeal to you for safety, convenience or both.

If you're looking for a smartwatch or fitness tracker under $200, you might want to look at the Apple Watch Series 3, which starts at $169 thanks to Prime Day deals. The best Prime Day Fitbit deals have discounted some excellent Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch alternatives, too.

