First PS5-ready TVs revealed by Sony — with up to 8K gaming

Sony has announced two TVs as part of the new "Ready for Playstation 5" designation, offering game-ready models and features that will support the PS5 at launch later this year. The PS5-friendly designation is being applied to one 4K model line and one 8K model, both of which boast features that are uniquely suited to the new console's high-resolution, high-frame rate gaming and next-gen capabilities.

The Sony Bravia X900H is a 4K Android TV that starts at $999 for the 55-inch model, but is also available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, ranging in price up to $2,799 for the largest model. The Sony Z8H 8K LED Smart TV is available in 75- and 85-inch sizes, and sells for $6,999 and $9,999, respectively.

The Sony Bravia X900H is an LED smart TV with full array backlighting, offering not only support for 4K resolution, but also 120Hz refresh rates and excellent HDR support thanks to the sets full-array, local-dimming backlight. Sony is also touting the sets low lag time, claiming input lag as short as 7.2 milliseconds.

The Sony XBR Z8H 8K TV will support 8K resolution, in addition to the same 4K, 120Hz support offered by the Z800H. In our Sony XBR Z8H 8K TV hands-on review from earlier this year, we were impressed by the 8K TV, which offers advanced sound and features, in addition to 8K resolution.

Both sets support next-generation gaming features, such as automatic switching to game mode, which lets users turn on both the TV and console using the PS5's DualSense controller, and will switch to the TV's game mode without having to manually switch between inputs or settings.

The sets also support variable refresh rates, which allow the set to synchronize the TV's refresh rate to the console output, producing a smooth, judder-free gaming experience without any screen tearing.

Sony has also outfitted both the X900H and the Z8H with its Acoustic Surface Audio technology, which uses speakers embedded in the TV frame to provide sound that seems to come from the screen, tracking across the screen as sources of sound move from side to side. The result is a more immersive experience for regular viewing and gaming alike.

All of this is in addition to the high-quality picture and sound we've come to expect from Sony TVs.