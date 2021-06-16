Finland vs Russia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group B game for free

Finland vs Russia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Finland vs Russia Euro 2020 game starts today (Wednesday, June 16) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Finland vs Russia live stream begins soon, kicking off the second round of Euro 2020 group stage matches.

Finland, fronted by prolific goalscorer Teemu Pukki, will enter the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Denmark — albeit a win that was overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch. While Eriksen recovers, Finland will need to stay focused on upcoming games against both Russia and group favorites Belgium.

Russia felt the force of Belgium first-hand, suffering a 0-3 loss in their own opening match. Currently bottom of Group B on goal difference, captain Artem Dzyuba's side face an early exit from the competition unless they can claw back some points.

Finland vs Russia kicks off today (Wednesday, June 16) at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT), so get that live stream ready. You can watch it all live, and for free, anywhere in the world: just use our guide on how to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream at Euro 2020.

How to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K. That's handy wherever you are, as by using one of the best VPN services you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in a different country.

In the case of the Finland vs Russia live stream, you'll be able to watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online — though you do need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream in the US

U.S., soccer fans can watch the Finland vs Russia live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Finland vs Russia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Finland vs Russia live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The game starts at 2 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 1 p.m, so tune in then to catch the pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Finland vs Russia live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch an Finland vs Russia live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Finland vs Russia live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Finland vs Russia live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.