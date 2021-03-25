Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2 release date: When it hits Disney Plus

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2 release date Release date: Friday, March 26 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell

Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman

Director: Kari Skogland

Length: 40-50 minutes

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2 release date is almost upon us. Yes, unlike with WandaVision, the latest Disney Plus series only gave us one episode in its first week. But its ending certainly made us want more, as the episode ended with the reveal of The New Captain America.

Instead, you'll need to wait for next Friday, March 26, to see it for yourself. Yes, now we see that the U.S. government wanted Sam Wilson to turn Steve's shield over for a reason: they had a new guy ready, willing and able to put on a similar outfit. Also, what's up with the Flag Smashers? Another question we want answered next week. Check out our The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1 review while you're waiting.

Leaked details of the series tipped us off to this big reveal, but we'd heard a different name: U.S.Agent. And while we're not saying he's H.Y.D.R.A., something doesn't smell right. Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Bruhl (Baron Helmut Zero) will be reprising their MCU roles as well.

One of the early reviews, though, suggests that we're not even seeing close to the whole cast, as someone that we're not expecting is joining the series. No, not Mephisto. Was this The New Captain America? We'll find out.

Here's everything you need to know about when you canwatch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2 — and the rest of the series on Disney Plus.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's next episode comes out Friday, March 26 at 3 a.m. ET — exclusively on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

How to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be shorter than WandaVision, but only in its number of episodes. Kevin Feige has said The Falcon and The Winter Soldier runs 6 hours over its six episodes (whereas WandaVision ran around the same time, over 9 episodes)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1: March 19

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2: March 26

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3: April 2

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4: April 9

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5: April 16

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 6: April 23

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode recaps

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1:

After Sam Wilson, as The Falcon, helps the military rescue a solider over Tunisia, he learns about a new group of terrorists, called Flag Smashers. Back in the U.S., Wilson hands over Captain America's shield to the Smithsonian, and has a talk with James Rhodes (War Machine) about how he wasn't ready to be the new Captain America. By the end of the episode, Sam's gone home to try and piece together things with his sister and her kids, but her business troubles can't be beat by super heroics.

Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes is in therapy over his actions as The Winter Soldier. His therapist pushes him to start living a real life, and his one friend outside of the Avengers tries to get him to date. Bucky, though, still has a lot of guilt to process — as the man he's helping was the father of one of the people he killed when he was working for Hydra. At the end of the episode, we see the U.S. government debut The New Captain America.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reviews

Early reactions to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are positive.

In Tom's Guide's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1 review, I explained how this show will be a hit due to the charisma of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. This show is hitting all the Marvel action movie standard nods on the head so far, and we look forward to seeing what it does next.

Mike Ryan of Uproxx tweeted "Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, "Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about."

MTV News' Josh Horowitz tweeted "Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in."

Collider's Steven Weintraub posted "The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up."

Peter Sciretta of Slashfilm tweeted "First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences."

Jacob Hall, also of Slashfilm posted "If FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER is content to be just a fun action romp full of juicy Marvel world-building, the first episode is certainly promising. But considering the talent behind the camera, I suspect/hope for a wild left turn."