Facebook slashes Oculus Go price to $149 — forever

Facebook really, really, really wants you to try its virtual reality headset, so it has decided to cut the price of the Oculus Go to $149.

The company is permanently slashing the price, cutting $50 off the the latest recommended price for the virtual reality headset.

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Oculus Go is basically a Wi-Fi only phone that attaches to your face. But it’s a good one, according to four-star Oculus Go review. Our verdict: “The Oculus Go offers a cordless, all-in-one VR for under $200 with a robust catalog of apps and games.”

So it’s hard (or a little harder) to not snatch one up for just a buck under the $150 psychological mark. The Oculus VR parent company says the price is for the 32GB model.

The 64GB Oculus Go has also been cut to just $199 from $249 and claims the Oculus Go will get "comparable discounts in every country where the Go is available".