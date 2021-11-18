F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race live online

The F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream will give us yet another battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as the most exciting Formula 1 season in years approaches its conclusion.

2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT Sunday (November 21). Practice 1&2 are on Friday and qualifying on Saturday.

Last week in Brazil we had one of F1's greatest comebacks as Hamilton overcame multiple setbacks to win, keeping alive his title hopes in the process.

After finishing first in qualifying, the Mercedes driver's car was judged to have broken a technicality and he was sent to the back of the grid for the Sprint race that took place the next day. There, he battled from 20th to 5th — only to then be docked another five places for having changed too many engine parts.

That left him starting the Grand Prix proper in 10th, while his championship rival Verstappen was 2nd. And things looked to be getting worse still when the Red Bull man took the lead before the first corner.

However, Hamilton wasn't to be beaten and charged through the field to catch and then pass the Red Bull — despite seemingly being driven off the track at one stage by the young Dutchman.

Many commentators hailed it afterwards as one of the greatest F1 drives ever, and we're not about to disagree. But as the action now moves on to the first ever Qatar Grand Prix, the question is whether he can repeat the feat this weekend and close the 14-point gap on Verstappen.

Qatar is a fast, flowing circuit with plenty of opportunities for overtaking. It also has a very long straight — which should suit the Mercedes, with its extra straight-line speed. Then again, it also has lots of medium-speed corners that the Red Bull's high-downforce design should excel on.

In short, it's all to play for — so we'll be tuning in to the first two practice sessions tomorrow to see who appears to have the advantage. Find out how you can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream below.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream for free

Most countries have an F1 live stream on one channel or another, but many of them require a subscription. However, if you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream for free.

That's because the race will be shown on free-to-air television on Red Bull's own ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

If you're based in Austria or Luxembourg but aren't at home for the Qatar Grand Prix, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world

It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream on Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in the US

As with all F1 races this season, the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN2. There are several ways you can access it — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the Qatar Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution. The race starts at 2 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Qatar Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (Nov. 19) with practice 1 and 2. Third practice and qualifying are on Saturday, and the race is on Sunday (Nov. 21).

Friday, November 19

Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. GMT)

5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. GMT) Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, November 20

Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. GMT)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. GMT) Qualifying: 2.30 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET (11.30 a.m. – 12 p.m PT / 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. GMT)

Sunday, November 14

Race: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (9 a.m. – 11 a.m PT / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. GMT)

F1 Qatar Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 332.5 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 318.5 3 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 203 4 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 178 5 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 151 6 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 148 7 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 139.5 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 105 9 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 92 10 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 62 11 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 50 12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 42 13 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 26 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 20 15 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 16 16 Kimi Raikkonen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 10 17 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 7 18 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0 21 Robert Kubica POL ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 25-27 June Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 8-10 Oct Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Instanbul Park Turkey 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 5-7 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov Qatar Doha TBC 3-5 Dec Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 10-12 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE