F1 Azerbaijan live stream: How to watch the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday (June 6) at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.
It's almost time for the 2021 F1 Azerbaijan live stream, and it promises to be yet another intriguing race in what is already shaping up to be a classic season.
The Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago may not have been the most exciting in terms of action, but the result definitely kept things interesting. With his second victory of the season, Red Bull's Max Verstappen leapfrogged Lewis Hamilton into first place in the driver's championship. But with only four points between them, the young Dutchman will surely not be relaxing any time soon.
The action now moves on to the famous Silk Road city of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. As with Monaco, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on tight streets with little margin for error and few overtaking opportunities. And that means that qualifying will once again be key.
How will the race pan out? All will become clear soon. Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 F1 Azerbaijan live stream online from anywhere.
F1 Azerbaijan live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live online from anywhere with a VPN
Just because you're in another country, it doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you already pay for to watch the F1 Azerbaijan live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality option.
We've tested many VPN services, and right now we think the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
F1 Azerbaijan live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live online in the US
ESPN is the place to turn for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.
As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
F1 Azerbaijan live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live online in the UK
As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 Azerbaijan live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
F1 Azerbaijan live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live online in Canada
TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
F1 Azerbaijan live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live online in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Azerbaijan live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online via Foxtel.
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 Azerbaijan live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (June 4) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying take place on Saturday. The race itself is on Sunday (June 6). Here's the full schedule:
Friday, June 4
- Practice 1: 4.30 a.m. – 5.30 a.m. ET (1.30 a.m. – 2.30 a.m PT / 9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. BST)
- Practice 2: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET (5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT / 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST)
Saturday, June 5
- Practice 3: 5 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET (2 a.m. – 3 a.m PT / 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. BST)
- Qualifying: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET (5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST)
Sunday, June 6
Race: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (5 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
F1 Azerbaijan live stream — current driver standings
POS
DRIVER
NATIONALITY
CAR
PTS
1
Max Verstappen
NED
RED BULL RACING HONDA
105
2
Lewis Hamilton
GBR
MERCEDES
101
3
Lando Norris
GBR
MCLAREN MERCEDES
56
4
Valtteri Bottas
FIN
MERCEDES
47
5
Sergio Perez
MEX
RED BULL RACING HONDA
44
6
Charles Leclerc
MON
FERRARI
40
7
Carlos Sainz
ESP
FERRARI
38
8
Daniel Ricciardo
AUS
MCLAREN MERCEDES
24
9
Pierre Gasly
FRA
ALPHATAURI HONDA
16
10
Esteban Ocon
FRA
ALPINE RENAULT
12
11
Sebastian Vettel
GER
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
10
12
Lance Stroll
CAN
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
9
13
Fernando Alonso
ESP
ALPINE RENAULT
5
14
Yuki Tsunoda
JPN
ALPHATAURI HONDA
2
15
Antonio Giovinazzi
ITA
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
16
Kimi Räikkönen
FIN
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
0
17
George Russell
GBR
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
18
Nicholas Latifi
CAN
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
19
Mick Schumacher
GER
HAAS FERRARI
0
20
Nikita Mazepin
RAF
HAAS FERRARI
0
F1 2021 car and driver line-ups
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen (7)
Antonio Giovinazzi (99)
Alpha Tauri
Pierre Gasly (10)
Yuki Tsunoda (22)
Alpine
Fernando Alonso (14)
Esteban Ocon (31)
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lance Stroll (18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16)
Carlos Sainz (55)
Haas
Nikita Mazepin (9)
Mick Schumacher (47)
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo (3)
Lando Norris (4)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44)
Valtteri Bottas (77)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (33)
Sergio Perez (11)
Williams
George Russell (63)
Nicholas Latifi (6)
Full 2021 F1 calendar
DATE
GRAND PRIX
CIRCUIT
COUNTRY
26-28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain
16-18 April
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Autodromo Imola
Italy
30 April 2 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimão Circuit
Portugal
7-9 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya Circuit
Spain
20-23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Circuit
Monte Carlo
4-6 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku street circuit
Azerbaijan
18-20 June
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard
France
25-27 June
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
2-4 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
16-18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain
30 July - 1 Aug
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring
Hungary
27-29 Aug
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Belgium
3-5 Sept
Dutch Grand Prix
Circuit Zandvoort
Netherlands
10-12 Sept
Italian Grand Prix
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Italy
24-26 Sept
Russian Grand Prix
Sochi International Street Circuit
Russia
1-3 Sept
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Circuit
Singapore
8-10 Oct
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit
Japan
22-24 Oct
US Grand Prix
Circuit of The Americas
United States
29-31 Oct
Mexico Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico
5-7 Nov
Brazilian Grand Prix
Autodromo Interlagos
Brazil
19-21 Nov
Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park Circuit
Australia
3-5 Dec
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
10-12 Dec
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit
UAE