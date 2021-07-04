F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 4) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.
The F1 Austria live stream is here, giving us a grandstand view of the ninth Grand Prix of the 2021 season — and it may also give us a touch of déjà vu. That's because it's taking place on the same circuit as last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.
Yes, we're still at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian mountains, with the F1 circus staying in the same place for successive races just as it did last year. In 2020, Mercedes tasted victory both times, but this season is shaping up very differently and instead it's Red Bull's Max Verstappen who will have his eye on back-to-back wins.
Verstappen was dominant last time out, picking up his third victory in four races and extending his lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to 18 points.
But don't necessarily expect a carbon copy of the last Grand Prix: this weekend the teams will be using softer tire compounds, and that in turn could mean some opt for a two-stop strategy rather than one. That brings a certain amount of extra strategy into the race, with the potential for teams to gain (or lose) places as they manage their rubber. Temperatures are also a lot lower than last weekend, and that appears to better suit the Mercedes cars.
That said, Verstappen was once again fastest in qualifying, taking pole position ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, was third, but Hamilton could only manage fourth place on the grid.
Will the Brit be able to make up the places in the race or is Verstappen heading for another win? We'll find out very soon — and you can watch it all online via an F1 Austria live stream. Read on to find out how to do just that.
F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online from anywhere with a VPN
Just because you're in another country, it doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you already pay for to watch the F1 Austria live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality option.
We've tested many VPN services, and right now we think the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in the US
ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 Austria live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.
As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in the UK
As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Austrian Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 France live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in Canada
TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Austria live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix online via Foxtel.
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 Austria live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule
The Austrian Grand Prix weekend started on Friday (July 2) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying took place yesterday. The race itself is today (Sunday, July 4). Here's the full schedule:
Friday, July 2
- Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)
- Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
Saturday, July 3
- Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. BST)
- Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
Sunday, July 4
Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)
F1 Austria live stream — starting grid
POS
NO
DRIVER
CAR
1
33
Max Verstappen
RED BULL RACING HONDA
2
4
Lando Norris
MCLAREN MERCEDES
3
11
Sergio Perez
RED BULL RACING HONDA
4
44
Lewis Hamilton
MERCEDES
5
77
Valtteri Bottas
MERCEDES
6
10
Pierre Gasly
ALPHATAURI HONDA
7
22
Yuki Tsunoda
ALPHATAURI HONDA
8
63
George Russell
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
9
18
Lance Stroll
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
10
55
Carlos Sainz
FERRARI
11
5
Sebastian Vettel
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
12
16
Charles Leclerc
FERRARI
13
3
Daniel Ricciardo
MCLAREN MERCEDES
14
14
Fernando Alonso
ALPINE RENAULT
15
99
Antonio Giovinazzi
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
16
7
Kimi Räikkönen
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
17
31
Esteban Ocon
ALPINE RENAULT
18
6
Nicholas Latifi
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
19
47
Mick Schumacher
HAAS FERRARI
20
9
Nikita Mazepin
HAAS FERRARI
F1 Austria live stream — current driver standings
POS
DRIVER
NATIONALITY
CAR
PTS
1
Max Verstappen
NED
RED BULL RACING HONDA
156
2
Lewis Hamilton
GBR
MERCEDES
138
5
Sergio Perez
MEX
RED BULL RACING HONDA
96
3
Lando Norris
GBR
MCLAREN MERCEDES
86
4
Valtteri Bottas
FIN
MERCEDES
74
6
Charles Leclerc
MON
FERRARI
58
7
Carlos Sainz
ESP
FERRARI
50
9
Pierre Gasly
FRA
ALPHATAURI HONDA
37
8
Daniel Ricciardo
AUS
MCLAREN MERCEDES
34
11
Sebastian Vettel
GER
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
30
13
Fernando Alonso
ESP
ALPINE RENAULT
19
12
Lance Stroll
CAN
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
14
10
Esteban Ocon
FRA
ALPINE RENAULT
12
14
Yuki Tsunoda
JPN
ALPHATAURI HONDA
9
15
Antonio Giovinazzi
ITA
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
16
Kimi Räikkönen
FIN
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
17
George Russell
GBR
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
18
Nicholas Latifi
CAN
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
19
Mick Schumacher
GER
HAAS FERRARI
0
20
Nikita Mazepin
RAF
HAAS FERRARI
0
F1 2021 car and driver line-ups
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen (7)
Antonio Giovinazzi (99)
Alpha Tauri
Pierre Gasly (10)
Yuki Tsunoda (22)
Alpine
Fernando Alonso (14)
Esteban Ocon (31)
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lance Stroll (18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16)
Carlos Sainz (55)
Haas
Nikita Mazepin (9)
Mick Schumacher (47)
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo (3)
Lando Norris (4)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44)
Valtteri Bottas (77)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (33)
Sergio Perez (11)
Williams
George Russell (63)
Nicholas Latifi (6)
Full 2021 F1 calendar
DATE
GRAND PRIX
CIRCUIT
COUNTRY
26-28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain
16-18 April
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Autodromo Imola
Italy
30 April 2 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimão Circuit
Portugal
7-9 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya Circuit
Spain
20-23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Circuit
Monte Carlo
4-6 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku street circuit
Azerbaijan
18-20 June
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard
France
25-27 June
|Styrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
Austria
2-4 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
16-18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain
30 July - 1 Aug
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring
Hungary
27-29 Aug
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Belgium
3-5 Sept
Dutch Grand Prix
Circuit Zandvoort
Netherlands
10-12 Sept
Italian Grand Prix
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Italy
|24-26 Sept
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi International Street Circuit
Russia
|1-3 Oct
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Intercity Instanbul Park
|Turkey
8-10 Oct
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit
Japan
22-24 Oct
US Grand Prix
Circuit of The Americas
United States
29-31 Oct
Mexico Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico
5-7 Nov
Brazilian Grand Prix
Autodromo Interlagos
Brazil
19-21 Nov
Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park Circuit
Australia
3-5 Dec
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
10-12 Dec
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit
UAE