Epic Prime Day deal takes $600 off Samsung’s massive 49-inch gaming monitor

Here's a Prime Day deal for those who never like closing any windows. The Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is on sale for $899. That's $600 off the original price. Although, the monitor has consistently been at the $1,199 price point for some time, a $300 savings is still solid.

And of our best Prime Day monitor deals roundup, along with the steep discount, Samsung's gargantuan ultrawide is still the largest and most expensive monitor on the list. But for some, the cost may be worth it.

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon

This 49" ultrawide gaming monitor is a solid Prime Day deal. It sports a dense 5120 x 1440 resolution, a respectable 120 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR 1000 and picture-in-picture mode. The width and high resolution makes it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in-between. View Deal

If you haven't used a 49" ultrawide monitor before, you don't know what you're missing. It's like having two 1440p monitors side-by-side, but without a bezel in the middle to break up the action. While Samsung markets the CRG9 as a gaming monitor, in reality, it's a productivity workhorse.

Having 49" of screen real estate makes it so that you'll never have to close a window. The entire area can be filled with messengers, web pages, music players and even a game of Solitaire in the corner.

This isn't a 1080p monitor, but rather 1440p. What that means is that the screen is slightly taller, allowing you to see more of a full webpage.

The monitor also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Just make sure you enable it in your display or graphics settings. Regardless, it makes web browsing and gaming far smoother. Although, it is a VA panel. Because of this particular display technology, there can be a slight smearing effect when light objects move in front of a dark background. But the upside against IPS displays is that it sports much deeper black levels and contrast.

According to a review by our sister-site Gamesradar, which gave the display four stars out of five, "This screen totally dominates your field of view and utterly sucks you in, especially to lush adventure eye candy-heavy titles like The Witcher 3." But because of the higher resolution, it will likely require a beefier graphics card to play games at high fidelity. Granted, this monitor isn't and pixel-dense as a 4K monitor, so there's more wiggle room.

Unfortunately, with only 10 local dimming zones, it doesn't have the power to push the HDR 1000 certification that's been slapped on the box. So, don't expect this monitor to have the same punch as the LG CX OLED TV.

