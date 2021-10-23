England vs West Indies live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup game live

The England vs West Indies live stream serves up a mouthwatering T20 World Cup 2021 tie between the world's No.1 team and current title holders in a rematch of the 2016 final.

England vs West Indies live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The England vs West Indies live stream takes place today (Saturday, October 23).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While five years is a long time in T20 cricket, some in the England squad will still bear the scars of that spectacular final, which was settled when Carlos Brathwaite hit four successive sixes to win the match with two balls remaining.

Six of England's likely starters here also played in that game, and captain Eoin Morgan — who was one of them — says his players are still motivated by it. And while winning the second match of the Super 12 round won't make up for that disappointment, it will at least get their quest for the 2021 title off to a good start.

England are among the favorites for the tournament, and with good reason: they're top of the T20 rankings and also won the 50-over World Cup in 2019. Eight of those World Cup winners will likely play here, giving them plenty of big game experience.

They have explosive hitting power in the likes of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and the newcomer Liam Livingstone, while Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Moen Ali and Chris Jordan are wily operators with the ball.

Theirs is a tough group, though, and West Indies won't be easy opposition. Alright, so their current ranking of ninth suggests they aren't the force they once were, but they've won two of the past three tournaments and can never be discounted.

On the other hand, theirs is an aging squad, led by the 42-year-old legend Chris Gayle, 34-year-old captain Kieron Pollard and 38-year-old Dwayne Bravo. In short, West Indies could win here, but it would be a surprise.

Will England get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start? Find out how to watch the England vs West Indies live stream below. And why not visit our full T20 World Cup 2021 hub for a guide to how to watch every game, plus fixtures, tables and more.

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream wherever you are

The England vs West Indies live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The England vs West Indies live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. You'll have the choice of watching it on either Sky Sports Cricket or Sky Sports Main Event, but either way coverage starts at 2.30 p.m and the game at 3 p.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Another option is Sky's Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99. It's available on virtually every streaming device and is a great option if you just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the England vs West Indies live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs West Indies live stream on either Willow TV or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are and watch the England vs West Indies live stream as if you were sat at home.

Image Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the England vs West Indies live stream, in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the England vs West Indies live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the England vs West Indies live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're watching the England vs West Indies live stream in India, you'll need to tune in to either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar. If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the England vs West Indies live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the England vs West Indies live stream in Pakistan

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the England vs West Indies live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports — which means they can enjoy all the action for free. It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website, where they can follow the England vs West Indies live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.