Dodgers vs Braves live stream: How to watch the NLCS Game 6 online

The Dodgers vs Braves live stream has Atlanta taking another shot at finishing off Los Angeles. However, that may prove even more difficult with the Dodgers' ace on the hill for this MLB live stream.

• Time — 5:08 p.m. ET / 2:08 p.m. PT / 10:08 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Dodgers were able to stave off elimination in game five with a dominants 11-2 victory in L.A. Thursday night. Now this NLCS is back in Atlanta where the Braves won the first two games of this series in dramatic walk-off fashion.

Max Scherzer will take the ball for the Dodgers in game six. He has been his usual spectacular self throughout the playoffs posting a 2.16 ERA over 16.2 innings of work with 23 strike outs. This game will mark his second start of the NLCS. He started game two allowing a two-run homer to Joc Pederson in a game the Dodgers would go on to lose 5-4.

The man who opposed Scherzer in game two, Ian Anderson, gets the ball once more Saturday night. Anderson went just three innings in their previous matchup, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.

Los Angeles will look to Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock to pick up from where they left off in game five. The two combined for five homers Thursday night, with Taylor hitting three. Trea Turner also put in work at the plate going 3-for-5 with an RBI.

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the Braves. The over/under is 8 runs.

How to watch Dodgers vs Braves live streams from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Dodgers vs Braves live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Dodgers vs Braves is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS. View Deal

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Dodgers vs Braves live stream across the pond at 10:08 p.m. local BS Saturday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Dodgers vs Braves live stream on SportsNet.