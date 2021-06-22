Czech Republic vs England live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group D game for free

Czech Republic vs England Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Czech Republic vs England Euro 2020 game starts today (Tuesday, June 22) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN2. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Czech Republic vs England live stream will end with the Euro 2020 Group D winner confirmed, determining who plays who in the upcoming knockout stages.

Thanks to results elsewhere, both Czech Republic and England are guaranteed to progress — but this is no dead rubber game. Both teams will be wanting a clean win and all three points, to build momentum and reset after disappointing draws earlier in the group stage.

How to watch Euro 2020 for free — live stream, fixtures, groups and more

The best streaming devices

Czech Republic have already exceeded expectations and will win the group with a draw. Striker Patrik Schick will be one to watch: he'll enter the game with the joint-most goals of Euro 2020 so far, scoring three times in two games to match Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, England's star striker Harry Kane has been misfiring, though manager Gareth Southgate can bolster his defensive and midfield ranks. Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker both return, while Jack Grealish also starts, as does Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. The Czechs are unchanged from their previous game.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Saka, Grealish, Sterling, Kane.

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Darida, Jankto, Schick.

Czech Republic vs England kicks off today (Tuesday, June 22) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). You can watch it all for free, including the pre- and post-match commentary, from anywhere in the world; simply keep reading our guide to find out how.

For the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, don't forget to check out our main How to watch Euro 2020 hub as well.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream for free

The Czech Republic vs England live stream is available for free in the U.K. This is handy even if you live or are staying elsewhere, as it means you can watch for from anywhere.

First, you'll need one of the best VPN services. These let you can tune in to U.K. channels, allowing you to watch at no extra charge, wherever you are.

The Czech Republic vs England live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub. You will, however, also need to a valid TV licence to watch live.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream on ESPN2. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN2.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Czech Republic vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST, with pre-match commentary available from 7 p.m. You can tune in from then if you want to catch all the build-up.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Czech Republic vs England live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch the Czech Republic vs England live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Czech Republic vs England live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.