Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale: 25% off any Chill mattress

Mattress manufacturer Sealy is having a massive 24-hour sale on one of its best mattresses.

Today only, Cocoon by Sealy is taking 25% off any Chill mattress. Plus, you'll get a set of pillows and sheets ($179 value) for free with your mattress purchase. That's one of the best cheap mattress deals we've seen.

Cocoon by Sealy is taking 25% off its entire Chill mattress line. Even better, get a free pair of pillows and sheets with your purchase ($179 value). After discount, you can get a twin mattress for $450 ($150 off) or a queen mattress for $697.50 ($233 off). Both offers come with the free pillow/sheet set. View Deal

If you're looking for the best mattress on the market, you won't be disappointed with Cocoon by Sealy. Their Chill mattress line has been named the best budget option for hot sleepers and one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. What makes the Chill mattress line especially noteworthy is its ability to absorb and dissipate heat for a refreshing night's sleep.

Every Chill mattress is available in either Medium-Soft or Extra Firm. The former offers a more cushioned feel (great for side or multi-positional sleepers), whereas the latter offers more sturdy support (for back sleepers). The best part is that Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

As for the freebies, you get two DreamFit pillows made from 100% Supima cotton and DreamFit sheets with a 260 thread count. Combined, it's a $179 value.