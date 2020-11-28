Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 12 game online

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream channel, start time The Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 29 on CBS.

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL face off in Sunday's Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream. And the stakes are especially high for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night's NFL live stream, Tampa Bay needs wins to bolster its 7-4 record and stand up to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. At 9-1 after beating the Raiders in a 35-31 rematch, the Chiefs are already coasting to dominance in the AFC West and a shot at winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. Oddsmakers favor the Chiefs over the Bucs by three points.

Early Black Friday deals are here!

And the best streaming devices for watching the games

Two generations of quarterbacks meet in this NFL live stream. In his two decades with the Patriots, Tom Brady has arguably established himself as the best QB of the 21st century. Now 43 and helming the Buccaneers, Brady is still a force, with 25 touchdown throws and nearly 3000 yards passing this season.

But 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes is quickly rising as Brady's possible successor. Not only does he have 27 touchdowns, but just 2 interceptions all season (vs Brady's 9). Mahomes was league MVP (as well as Super Bowl MVP) last season and is odds-on favorite to take the title again.

Mahomes benefits from having a wide range of targets for passes. Travis Kelce leads with 66 receptions, for a whopping 896 yards and seven touchdowns--including the game-winner over the Raiders last Sunday.

How to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In America, Chiefs vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 29.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Chiefs vs Buccaneers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Buccaneers.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do not get Chiefs vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.