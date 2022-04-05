Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter-Final online

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream sees the defending Champions of Europe host the club that have won the competition more than any other. It’s arguably the most exciting Quarter-Final of the bunch, and will surely be a fiercely contested match.

This pairing is actually a repeat of last year’s Champions League Semi-Final, which Chelsea won 3-1 overall. The Blues claimed a hard-fought draw away at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, before booking their place in the final with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid will be in the mood for some revenge here.

This year, Chelsea cruised to the Quarter-Finals with a 4-1 aggregate win over reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille. Meanwhile, Real Madrid produced a remarkable comeback in Paris. After suffering defeat to PSG in the first leg courtesy of a last-minute Kylian Mbappé strike, the tie looked almost done and dusted when Mbappé scored again just five minutes from halftime in the second match. However, a 17-minute Karim Benzema hat-trick ensured that PSG’s long-held ambition of winning a Champions League title would be delayed for at least another year.

The home side come into this off the back of a Premier League capitulation against relegation-threatened Brentford. The Bees well and truly stung the Blues, winning 1-4 at Stamford Bridge — hardly the result that Thomas Tuchel wanted going into a crunch match against a side of Real Madrid’s quality. This result also ended the team’s six-game unbeaten streak, but Chelsea can take comfort from the fact that not since 2011 have they exited the Champions League at the Quarter-Final stage.

Real Madrid bounced back from a 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in El Clasico with a 1-2 victory over Celta Vigo. It was far from the most convincing win, though, with two Benzema penalties providing the goals. Nevertheless, Real Madrid have been the La Liga pacesetters this year: they're currently 12 points clear at the top of the table with eight games remaining. The domestic league title looks all but certain, but for a side with 13 European trophies to their name, bowing out of Champions League at this stage would represent a serious underperformance.

Matchups like this are what makes the Champions League special, and with intriguing battles expected across the pitch, this will surely be a fixture not to be missed. Make sure you catch every moment of the action by watching a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream, and we will show you how to do it below.

You might also want to check out our full guide for how to watch Champions League 21/22, for info on where to find live streams for all the games in the world's top club soccer competition.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).