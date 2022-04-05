Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter-Final online

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream will see last season’s Europa League winners take on one of the strongest teams in Europe in the Champions League Quarter-Finals.

The two teams go into this tie in contrasting domestic form. Villarreal have lost two consecutive games away at Cadiz and Levante. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have put four past both Union Berlin and Freiburg, conceding just one (against Freiburg) in the process. Bayern are nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, while Villarreal are in seventh in La Liga.

Unai Emery steered the Yellow Submarine to a shock win in last year’s Europa League, beating Manchester United on penalties in the final. They caused an upset in the previous round of this year’s Champions League too, knocking out Italian giants Juventus. Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres, and Arnaut Danjuma scored to secure a 0-3 win in Turin, 4-1 on aggregate.

Bayern were given something of a shock in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with Red Bull Salzburg, drawing 1-1. They clicked into gear in the second leg back at home, though, winning 7-1 on the night and 8-2 on aggregate. Robert Lewandowski scored a hattrick that night and remains in imperious goalscoring form. The Polish striker has scored 31 Bundesliga goals and 12 Champions League goals in the 2021-2022 season so far. Villarreal’s defence is going to have to come up with something quite special to stop him, as well as the likes of Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sané.

They have injury concerns over winger Samuel Chukwueze, who missed the weekend’s defeat. The German side will be without Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, and Corentin Tolisso for the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream.

Bayern Munich have beaten Villarreal on the two previous occasions the clubs met, which was back in the 2010/11 season in the Champions League Group stage.

It would be quite the shock for history not to be repeated, but, as we’ve seen, the Spanish team are not averse to serving up a surprise. Find out if they can do so again by watching the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream, and we will show you how below.

How to watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream wherever you are

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Villareal vs Bayern Munich live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Villareal vs Bayern Munich live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).