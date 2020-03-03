Cheap SimpliSafe deal knocks 20% off all SimpliSafe systems

Outside of major holidays, SimpliSafe deals are hard to come by. However, the home security company is kicking off the new month with a sitewide deal you shouldn't miss.

Through March 10, SimpliSafe is taking 20% off any new system. Even better, they're also bundling a free SimpliSafe camera ($99 value) with any new system purchase. That's one of the best SimpliSafe deals we've seen. After discount, systems start as low as $183.

SimpliSafe The Foundation: was $229 now $183 @ SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe's The Foundation is designed for small homes and apartments. It comes with a base station, wireless keypad, an entry sensor, and one motion sensor. It's currently $46 off. Plus, you also get a free SimpliSafe camera. View Deal

SimpliSafe The Essentials: was $259 now $207 @ SimpliSafe

Like its namesake suggests, the Essentials kit is an excellent deal for newcomers to the do-it-yourself home security space. It comes with a base station, wireless keypad, three entry sensors, and one motion sensor. It's currently $51 off. Plus, you also get a free SimpliSafe camera.View Deal

SimpliSafe The Fortress was $449 now $255 @ SimpliSafe

The Fortress includes the base station, a keypad, 6 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren and 1 smoke detector.View Deal

SimpliSafe The Hearth: was $374 now $299 @ Simplisafe

SimpliSafe's The Hearth includes the base station, a keypad, 1 key fob, 3 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, 1 105dB siren and 1 smoke detector. It's currently $74 off and comes with a free SimpliSafe camera.View Deal

SimpliSafe The Keep: was $443 now $356 @ SimpliSafe

The Keep includes the base station, one keypad, 1 key fob, 5 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors and 1 Simplicam. Plus, it comes with an extra free SimpliCam, so you get two cameras. It's $87 off. View Deal

SimpliSafe The Knox: was $449 now $359 @ SimpliSafe

The Knox includes the base station, a keypad, key fob, 6 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren and 1 smoke detector. It's $90 off and includes a free SimpliSafe camera.View Deal

SimpliSafe The Stonefort: was $484 now $388 @ SimpliSafe

The Stonefort includes the base station, one keypad, 1 key fob, 9 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren and one panic button. It's $96 off and also comes with a free camera. View Deal

SimpliSafe The Haven: was $489 now $391 @ SimpliSafe

The Haven is one of SimpliSafe's most comprehensive packages. It includes a base station, 1 keypad, 1 key fob, 4 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren, 1 water sensor, 1 freeze sensor, 1 smoke detector, and a panic button. It's now cheaper than it was on Black Friday. It includes a camera and is $97 off. View Deal

SimpliSafe Build My System: 20% off @ SimpliSafe

You can also create a custom system and get 20% off at SimpliSafe. All systems come with a base station and a keypad (plus a free camera). View Deal

SimpliSafe makes some of the best DIY home security systems. They're easy to install, include loud alarms, and they work with other smart home devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. With SimpliSafe's systems, you can also opt for professional monitoring services, which start at $15 per month. However, you can cancel at any time.

This SimpliSafe deal is valid through March 10.