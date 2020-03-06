Cheap Pixel 4 deal at Amazon: Pixel 4 XL now $250 off

The Samsung Galaxy S20 may be stealing the spotlight today, but if you want a pure Android experience at a reasonable price, Amazon has some Pixel 4 deals you can't miss.

Currently, you can get the unlocked Google Pixel 4 (64GB) on sale for just $549. That's $250 off and the best Pixel 4 deal we've ever seen. If you'd prefer a larger screen, Amazon also has the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL on sale for $649, which is also $250 off. By comparison, both phones were on sale for $599 and $699 respectively last month.

Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $549 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 offers one of the best smartphone cameras ever in a compact design along with swift performance and Android 10 software. Amazon is taking $250 off all models during its current Pixel 4 sale.

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $649 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 XL offers a big screen, great power, and Android 10. It also packs a camera that rivals the iPhone 11 Pro for a much cheaper price. Amazon currently has it for $649, which is the best Pixel 4 deal we've seen.

Google's Pixel 4 devices come with plenty of power under the hood, thanks to their Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 64GB of storage. And since the devices are each running on a standard Android 10 software, you'll be sure to get Android the way it was meant to be designed.

Tom's Guide reviewed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and awarded both models four stars out of five. They're among the best Android phones you can get. Currently at their all-time price low, they're outstanding options if you're on a budget and in the market for an Android device.

The biggest upgrade for both phones is the camera. Google has improved everything from the Night Sight mode to offering dual exposure controls on both handsets. You also get a faster Google Assistant and handy tools like a Recorder app that can transcribe voice recordings on the fly.