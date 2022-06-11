Celtics vs Warriors live stream: How to watch game 5 of NBA Finals online

Okay then, it's a series. The game 5 Celtics vs Warriors live stream sees the Finals return to Golden State an even 2-2 after an amazing performance from Steph Curry. And Curry did it like he loves to do it: on then road, in an NBA playoffs live stream, egging on the crowd and posting all of the points.

This time, it wasn't about which team utterly ran away with which quarter, though Golden State's second half shined much stronger than Boston's, but about a one-man wrecking crew.

Fresh off a foot injury, Curry hit the hardwood and scored 43 points and pulled in 10 rebounds that propelled Golden State to tying the series. But the biggest moments came in the clutch, hitting two shots — part of the Warriors' 10-0 fourth quarter run — that erased a four point deficit and created a six point Golden State lead.

The Celtics, undefeated after losses this post season, were led by Jayson Tatum, whose 23 points mostly came in the first three quarters. Tatum only scored one basket in the fourth. Some help came from Jaylen Brown (21 points), Marcus Smart (18 points) and Robert Williams III (12 points).

We hate to see the NBA Finals through simplistic filters, but there is a familiar pattern going on: Boston wins, Golden State wins, rinse and repeat. This would spell trouble for the Warriors at home in game 7, but getting to a game 7 after being down 2-1 would still be a good thing.

Back at home, Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite in Game 5 against Boston at the moment, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 212. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Celtics vs Warriors live stream:

How to watch Celtics vs Warriors live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or ABC? Even if you can't watch the Celtics vs Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in the U.S.

The game 5 Celtics vs Warriors live stream is on ABC and ESPN3 at 8 p.m. Monday. (June 13).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, we haven't been recommending it so far — as it's without TNT and would miss earlier games. That said, it will have all the NBA Finals live streams.

You could also get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN3 and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 (and $25 for the first month), which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) ABC is on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Celtics vs Warriors live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Boston 120 , Golden State 108

, Golden State 108 Game 2: Golden State 107 , Boston 88

, Boston 88 Game 3: Boston 116 , Golden State 100

, Golden State 100 Game 4: Golden State 107 , Boston 97

, Boston 97 Game 5: Monday (June 13): Boston vs. Golden State, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Monday (June 13): Boston vs. Golden State, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 6: Thursday (June 16): Golden State vs. Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Thursday (June 16): Golden State vs. Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 *Game 7: Sunday (June 19): Boston vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in Canada

Canadian basketball fans looking for the NBA finals will find it spread across TSN and SportsNet. Game 5's Celtics vs Warriors live stream is on SportsNet.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your ticket.

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Celtics vs Warriors live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has every one of the NBA finals games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST — which would mean this game is at 10 a.m. AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).