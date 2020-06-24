Can't find a Nintendo Switch? We have good news

The great Nintendo Switch shortage of 2020 appears to be coming to an end, as Nintendo has said the production of its hybrid handheld console is back up to normal levels.

A Nintendo representative told CareerConnection that despite being heavily hit by the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing of the Switch is back up to pre-COVID-19 levels. That should mean retailers, both online and in physical stores, should soon get more Nintendo Switch stock to sell.

When the coronavirus outbreak saw the virus endemic turn into a pandemic, tech manufacturing was impacted quite severely. With a lot of manufacturing happening in China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first took place, tech production was slowed down as factories were forced to close to prevent the virus from spreading further.

This had a major impact on the number of Switch consoles Nintendo was producing over the past few months. When coupled with a surging appetite for the Nintendo Switch, due to people wanting something to keep themselves busy with during the lockdown, this lead to a shortage of Switch consoles.

While our guide on where to buy the Nintendo Switch will help you find the retailers that have the console in stock, there’s a good chance that a few people might have come too late to get a Switch before it sold out again. But with production back to normal levels that should now be a thing of the past, providing the coronavirus is kept under control in China.

However, there is likely to be a slight lag between Nintendo’s Switch production returning to normal levels and retailers getting new stock. But over the next month or so, we can expect to see the Nintendo Switch be a little easier to get hold of.

But 2020 will also be the year of Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation games consoles, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X launching by the end of the year. Hopefully, the COVID-19 crisis won’t have affected the production of the upcoming consoles, otherwise keen PlayStation and Xbox fans could find themselves at a loss when it comes to getting a next-generation console this year.