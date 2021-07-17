Bucks vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 5 online

Bucks vs Suns start time, channel The Bucks vs Suns live stream is set to broadcast at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT today (Saturday, July 17).

It will air on ABC and ESPN3, the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Suns live stream is starting soon. And this game will likely see Chris Paul continue to play through wrist and finger pain as Phoenix looks to get hot in the kitchen with some much-needed home cooking for Game 5. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is hoping to have their first series lead after this NBA playoffs live stream. This is what happens when a best-of-seven turns into a best-of-three.

The Suns went into Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 series lead. They now head back home for Game 5 with this series even at two games apiece. The Bucks, like their second round series with the Nets, have found a way to fight back in this series. Wednesday’s night’s Game 4 was a perfect example of Milwaukee’s perseverance.

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Cut the cord with the best cable replacements

Plus: How to watch the Tokyo Olympics without commercials

The Bucks trailed by nine points in the early minutes of the fourth quarter of Game 4, but went on a roll to win the quarter by 12. Despite their offensive outburst, Milwaukee’s biggest play came on the defensive end. At the 1:14 mark of the fourth the Bucks led by two when the Suns’ Deandre Ayton rolled to the basket looking to finish off an alley-oop pass from teammate Devin Booker.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was defending Booker on the play but peeled off to contest the potential dunk by Ayton. Giannis went up and blocked Ayton’s game-tying dunk attempt and sent 17,000 Milwaukee fans into a frenzy. The “Great Freak” finished the night with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Khris Middleton scored a team-high 40 points as the Bucks took Game 4, 109-103.

The Suns host Game 5 looking to reestablish a series lead. Chris Paul highlighted the Suns’ turnovers as a reason they’re not headed back home with a chance to win the series in Game 5, “We had 17 turnovers [in Game 4]. I had five of them. It was bad decision making.” Phoenix’s miscues overshadowed a 42 -point night by Devin Booker in Game 4.

Phoenix hosts Game 5 as 4-point favorites. The over/under is 218 points.

How to avoid Bucks vs Suns blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Suns live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Bucks vs Suns live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Bucks vs Suns airs on ABC tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET today (Saturday, July 17th).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Yes, even though Sling doesn't have ABC, it does have ESPN's simulcast. We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) as ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Bucks vs Suns live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now that the NBA playoffs are in the home stretch, Sky Sports has it all. Sky Sports Arena has have the Bucks vs Suns live stream, which airs at — gulp — 1:45 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Bucks vs Suns live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada just need Sportsnet for the Bucks vs Suns live stream. This game is on Sportsnet.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.