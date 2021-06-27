Bucks vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 3 online

Bucks vs Hawks start time, channel The Bucks vs Hawks live stream will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT today (Sunday, June 27)

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

Tonight's Bucks vs Hawks live stream is basically the start of a new best-of-5 series. Reset at one game a piece — Game 1 saw the Hawks upset, and Game 2 saw the Bucks dominate — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee enter tonight looking to repeat their Game 2 offensive. All that the Hawks have to do? Defy that momentum and bounce back in this NBA playoffs live stream .

In the previous round of the playoffs the Atlanta Hawks had their struggles. They trailed the 76ers on two different occasions by 18 or more points, but they became the first team in 25 years two fight back from those deficits. They had no such magic Friday night as they fell to the Bucks, 125-91.

Milwaukee took over Game 2 in the second quarter. Led by Jrue Holiday scoring 14 of his 22 points, the Bucks went on a 20-0 run and ended the half by outsourcing the Hawks 43-17 in the second quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game high 25 points in the win and now this Eastern Conference Final is even at one game apiece.

After a shimmy-highlighted performance in Game 1, Trae Young struggled in Game 2. He scored a playoff-low 15 points while committing a playoff-high nine turnovers. “Taking care of the ball is something I've got to be better at,” Young told reporters after the game, “I will be better at it. It's really that they just upped their physicality tonight.” The Bucks will look for more of that “physicality” going into Game 3. That style of defense kept the Hawks from getting hot. As a team the Hawks’ scored 54 points in the paint Wednesday night compared to just 30 on Friday.

The Hawks host the Bucks in Game 3 as 4-point home underdogs. The over/under is 224.

Bucks vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Bucks vs Hawks live stream airs on TNT tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET today (Sunday, June 27).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Bucks vs Hawks live stream in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Bucks vs Hawks live stream will be live available. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena will have the game starting at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Hawks live stream live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for this event. SN and SN1 will have the Bucks vs Hawks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.