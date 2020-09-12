Buccaneers vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL 2020 season game online

Buccaneers vs Saints channel, start time Buccaneers vs Saints is tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 13) at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT. It's airing on FOX.

The Buccaneers vs Saints live stream is going to have more eyes on it than any recent Tampa Bay game. That's because this NFL live stream sees former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on a new team and reunited with former Patriot, the always energetic tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowsi.

Yes, the future hall of famer (Brady) and the recent WWE 24/7 Champion (Gronk) have taken their talents to Tampa Bay, but somehow they're not the odds on favorite. That's because NO QB Drew Brees and his team are favored by about a field goal's worth, likely because they've been together for longer, and the lack of pre-season games hurts this new Buccs lineup.

While the Houston Texans are looked at as a team that blew its postseason chances and still get weird looks for it, the Saints are on the other side of the coin. Still well regarded and given a shot by most, even going up against these titans with all their Super Bowl rings.

Which leaves me wondering if Brady & co. will not disappoint and live up to the expectations of his winning ways, and spend the game behind before a savage fourth quarter comeback win. The Buccs may be down WR Mike Evans, which would make things all the tougher for Brady.

The biggest question, inarguably, is how Tom Brady performs without the sentient football brain in a hoodie that is Bill Belichick coaching him. Speaking of coaching, Saints coach Sean Payton's not exactly known for starting off the season on the right foot.

Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season start with the Buccaneers vs Saints game:

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Buccaneers vs Saints live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in the US

In America, Buccaneers vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT, today (Thursday, Sept. 10).

If FOX, ESPN and NBC have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling, (which doesn't include CBS and the NFL Network, or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

If you can stand to miss some games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local Fox affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Buccaneers vs Saints is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams for free

If Buccaneers vs Saints is available on the FOX affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in the UK

You're going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Buccaneers vs Saints live streams at 9:25 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports NFL will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.