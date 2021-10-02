Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream is why prime time football was created. Brady will look to enjoy his homecoming against his old head coach Bill Belichick and he’s bringing Gronk for this NFL live stream .

Buccaneers vs Patriots channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream is airing on Sunday (Oct. 3).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When it comes to storylines, drama and historical stats no game in the NFL this season will compare to this one and probably no game for the foreseeable future. Tom Brady returns to New England where he spent 20 years, won 219 games, six Super Bowls, nine AFC Championships and put up an undefeated regular season in 2007. He did all that with Bill Belichick as his head coach. Since Brady left in free agency over a year ago, he made his way right back to the playoffs and right back to a Super Bowl championship, while Bill is on his second quarterback in as many seasons.

Despite all their success together, multiple reports have Brady and Belichick ending things on a sour note. In fact, a book written about their time together in New England is set to be published this month and claims Brady’s time with Belichick with

a phone call and that Brady wanted to leave Belichick as early as 2017.

These two facing each other is the only storyline that can overshadow the fact that Brady is just 68 yards away from becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader. The recently retired Drew Brees currently holds the record with 80,358 yards through the air.

The Buccaneers (2-1) come into this game looking to bounce back after falling to the Rams last week, 34-24. Brady threw for 432 yards on 41-of-55 passing with just one touchdown through the air, though he did rush for a score. Wide receiver Mike Evans was Brady’s favorite target connecting on eight passes for 106 yards. Brady’s old teammate in New England, Rob Gronkowski has also been enjoying a solid start to the season with four touchdown receptions.

The Patriots (1-2) only win this season came courtesy of the Jets, who enter Sunday still looking for their first win on the year. After Cam Newton failed to keep New England’s wining ways going last season, Belichick drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th overall selection in April’s draft. Jones beat out Newton for the starters job in camp and Newton was subsequently cut. Now Jones’ NFL career is off to a rough start. He’s thrown for just two touchdowns with three interceptions and has a 79.1 passer rating which ranks him 29th in the NFL.

The Buccaneers are 6.5-point road favorites as they visit the Patriots. The over/under is 49.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Buccaneers vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct 3rd.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Buccaneers vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Packers vs 49ers.

Buccaneers vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Buccaneers vs Patriots on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.