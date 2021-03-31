Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream: How to watch the 2021 MLB Opening Day online

Blue Jays vs Yankees start time, TV channel Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. PT. Thursday April 1st. It will be on ESPN and the YES Network.

The Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream will officially open play for the 2021 MLB season. Both teams will look to get their seasons started off right in this MLB live stream .

If the Yankees want to make a serious run at an MLB leading 28th World Series championship they will need health on their side. Only problem is, of all the things that their well-known big budget can buy, it can’t guarantee you the ability to stay off the Injured List. Unfortunately for Yankees fans, that’s where heavy hitters, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have spent much of the last few seasons. The good news is both are raring to go for opening day.

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the Yankees after going 7-3 in 12 starts last season, his first in pinstripes. The three-time all-star is coming off a year where he posted a 2.84 ERA and finished fourth in the Cy Young voting. The Blue Jays counter with Hyun-Jin Ryu. The veteran lefty went 5-2 last season over 12 starts posting a 2.69 ERA.

Young stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette headline Toronto’s roster. Guerrero’s batting average and on-base percentage both dipped last year from his 2019 rookie campaign, but a stellar spring has fans thinking Vlad Jr. will bounce right back. Guerrero hit .421 this spring to lead the club.

The Blue Jays finished last season just a game behind the Yankees in the standings and were one of three playoff teams from the AL East. Toronto had the shortest run however, getting swept out of their 3-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Yankees enter the game 1.5 run favorites. The over/under is 8 runs.

How to avoid Blue Jays vs Yankees blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Blue Jays vs Yankees. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Blue Jays vs Yankees live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. PT. Thursday April 1st. It's on ESPN and YES, depending on where you are. If you've cut the cord and need ESPN — your best bet is Sling TV. Want to watch YES? You need AT&T TV. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming out of market games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Blue Jays vs Yankees live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2022, including this game, which airs live at 6:05 p.m. GMT. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for can check out Express VPN.

Alternatively, another bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Blue Jays vs Yankees live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll SportsNet to watch the game — Blue Jays vs Yankees is at 1 p.m. ET. Other opening day games: Dodgers vs. Rockies, Mets vs. Nationals and Astros vs. Athletics are on TSN.

If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.