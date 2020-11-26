Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is back at Amazon — Act fast!

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle just came back in stock at Amazon, but we don't think it will last that long. This deal keeps disappearing in stock with demand at a fever pitch, so you'll want to buy now and not risk it going away again.

Yes, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 + 3 month of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. That's giving you savings of $68, as it's the return of the top Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal around.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Amazon

The Switch is normally $299 on its own, typically, and that's why this is such a deal. This Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online. View Deal

So, if you can't get a PS5 and Xbox Series X (relatable) this is one console you might have a shot at. And it's got actual savings. Yes, for the $299 we paid for our Nintendo Switch consoles, you can get the Switch plus Mario Kart 8 (an excellent racer) and the Switch Online membership you'll need for tons of games.

The Nintendo Switch has stayed strong over three years into its release for a couple of reasons. Its excellent portability (undock to go on the move), plus an amazingly large library of games for all kinds of players.

This Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the many Black Friday deals we're keeping an eye on as the holiday season heats up. Gamers may also want to keep an eye on our guides to buying the PS5 and finding Xbox X inventory in stock, as those consoles have proven hard to get, too.

