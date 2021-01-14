Best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in January 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy S21 won't be widely available till January 29. However, Galaxy S21 deals can be secured right now. Wireless carriers, retailers, and even Samsung itself are offering epic discounts on the entire Galaxy S21 family.

Currently, our favorite Galaxy S21 deals come from Samsung. Pre-order your Galaxy S21 at Samsung and get up to $700 off with trade-in. After discount, you'll pay just $99 for the Galaxy S21, $299 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, or $499 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If your current phone has a cracked screen, you can still get up to $550 off if you trade it in. Even better, all of these Galaxy S21 deals come with at least a $100 Samsung credit and a Galaxy SmartTag.

But those aren't the only Galaxy S21 deals you can get right now, so we're rounding up the best early offers below.

Galaxy S21 models and pricing Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Starting price $799 $999 $1,199 Display (Resolution; Max. refresh rate) 6.2 inches (FHD, 120Hz) 6.7 inches (FHD, 120Hz) 6.8 inches (QHD, 120Hz) Rear cameras 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP 10x telephoto Front camera 10MP 10MP 40MP Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB/16GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Operating System Android 11 with One UI 3.0 Android 11 with One UI 3.0 Android 11 with One UI 3.0 Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Size 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm) 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm) 6.5 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm) Weight 6.1 ounces (172g) 7.1 ounces (202g) 8.0 ounces (228g)

Best Galaxy S21 deals

Galaxy S21: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

If you're looking for the cheapest Galaxy S21 deals, the bucks stops at the base Galaxy S21 config. It packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10MP front camera, and 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Pre-order by January 28 and you'll get a $100 Samsung credit and free Galaxy SmartTag. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you could get up to $700 off and pay just $2.78/month via a 36-month contract, which is the lowest price we've seen for any unlocked Galaxy S21. View Deal

Galaxy S21 Plus: from $299 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Plus sports a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz display. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10MP front camera, and 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Purchase your Galaxy S21 Plus by January 28 and you'll get a $150 Samsung credit and free Galaxy SmartTag. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you could get up to $700 off and pay just $8.34/month via a 36-month contract.View Deal

Galaxy S21 Ultra: from $499 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Galaxy S21 Ultra deals will require that you pay a little more money upfront, but it's still possible to save on Samsung's premium phone. Buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra by January 28 and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit and free Galaxy SmartTag. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you could get up to $700 off and pay just $13.89/month via a 36-month contract. The phone features a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear cameras include a 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto. View Deal

Galaxy S21: $800 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ AT&T

We like AT&T's Galaxy S21 deals because they apply to both new and existing customers. With trade-in of an eligible phone and activation of an Unlimited plan, you can get $800 off any Galaxy S21 phone. After discount, you can get the Galaxy S21 for free, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $199.99, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $399.99. View Deal

Galaxy S21: $600 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has a few Galaxy S21 deals up its sleeve. Current Verizon customers can take up to $600 off any Galaxy S21 phone with trade-in and sign up on a Verizon Unlimited plan. Alternatively, buy any S21 phone and get $1,000 off the cost of another when you add a new line with Unlimited.View Deal

Galaxy S21: from $792 @ Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible has two Galaxy S21 deals of its own. Purchase the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21 Plus and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit. Plus, new customers who port their number from a competing carrier will also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live. Prices start at $792 for the Galaxy S21 and $984 for the Galaxy S21 Plus.View Deal

Galaxy S21: Get up to $200 in credit @ US Cellular

Like Samsung, US Cellular is offering credits to anyone who pre-orders a Galaxy S21 by Jan. 28. You get a $100 credit for the S21, $150 for the S21 Plus and $200 for the S21 Ultra. US Cellular lets you pay off the phone over 30 months; prices are $26.66 per month for the S21, $33.33 for the S21 Plus and $39.99 for the S21 Ultra.View Deal

Galaxy S21: up to $400 off w/ new line @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $400 off any Galaxy S21 phone when they switch and open a new line. Existing customers can take advantage of the same Galaxy S21 deals, however, they'll need to add a new line. Then they'll receive a $400 Visa pre-paid card. All customers will also get a $100 Samsung credit with the S21, $150 credit with the S21 Plus, and $200 credit with the S21 Ultra. View Deal