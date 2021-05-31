Best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales 2021

No retail holiday is complete without deals on our favorite smartwatch. So we're rounding up the best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales you can get right now.
The good news is that there are plenty of Apple Watch deals to take advantage of today. The Apple Watch 6, for instance, is on sale for $329 at Amazon, which is $70 less than the Apple Store's price. Meanwhile, if you want the cheapest Apple Watch Memorial Day sales possible, Walmart has the Series 3 on sale for $169, which again is cheaper than Apple's direct price.
Make sure to follow our Memorial Day sales coverage for more summer deals from other retailers and our Apple Memorial Day sales roundup for discounts on MacBooks, iPads, and more.
Apple Watch Memorial Day sales — Quick links
- Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 6 (LTE/40mm): was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 6: up to $70 off all models @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch: buy one, get $100 off second watch @ Verizon
- Apple Watch: buy one, get $330 off second watch @ AT&T
Best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $329. That's $70 off and one of the best prices for this watch. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a bright Retina display and a six-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus. This is one of the best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales you'll find. View Deal
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal
Apple Watch sale: deals from $329 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's Apple Watch Memorial Day sales are very similar to Amazon's. However, Best Buy is bundling six free months of Apple Fitness Plus with select Apple Watch purchases. Apple Fitness Plus is a $9.99 per month subscription designed to help you get into shape using your Apple Watch. View Deal
Apple Watches: $100 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is taking $100 off all Apple Watches when you trade in your old watch. (You'll need to add a new data plan to your new Apple Watch to qualify for this deal). It's one of the best Memorial Day Apple Watch sales we've seen from Verizon. View Deal
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $269 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's a modest price cut, but this rarely discounted (and hard to find) watch is now $10 off at Amazon. View Deal
