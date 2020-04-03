Best cheap AirPods deals in April 2020

AirPods deals can be found everywhere these days. That's good news for Apple fans because it means there are AirPods deals for every budget.

If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods prices, B&H Photo has the AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $139. That's $20 off and one of the best AirPods deals available right now.

Generally speaking, AirPods deals fluctuate from $129 to $139, so any AirPods deals within that price range are good. Anything above $139, and we'd recommend waiting for the next price drop. Retailers like B&H Photo, Adorama, and Best Buy are generally the best go-to stores for cheap AirPods deals.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for cheap AirPods Pro deals, Amazon usually has them on sale for $234.98 ($15 off), but stock is usually low. We recommend keeping an eye on that page as the Amazon tends to randomly replenish stock.

Otherwise, here are the best AirPods deals in one spot below. (Also, make sure to check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for the latest discounts on other Apple gear).

Best cheap AirPods deals

Best cheap AirPods Pro deals

AirPods prices at the Apple Store

The Apple Store, naturally, has stock of all AirPods. The catch is you'll pay the full AirPods price when buying direct from Apple. That translates to $159 for the AirPods with Charging Case and $199 for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

Meanwhile, the new AirPods Pro will set you back $249. Their price is higher because they feature active noise cancellation, water/sweat resistance, and a transparency mode that lets you filter in ambient noise. In a nutshell, they're the AirPods we've always wanted. The Apple Store doesn't offer refurb AirPods deals, so you're better off looking elsewhere.

AirPods deals history

As far as AirPods deals are concerned, the standard AirPods hit an all-time price low of $125 (back in October via eBay). They also hit $129 at Walmart during Black Friday weekend — a price we've seen quite a few times so far in 2020.

Meanwhile, the AirPods with Wireless Case hit an all-time price low of $154 on Thanksgiving. The newer AirPods Pro have sold for $234 on a few occasions since they launched, but they've never dipped below that price.

Which AirPods should you get?

The Editor's Choice second-gen AirPods (2019) are great for most Apple fans. They're your most affordable option and use Apple's new H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They're also smarter than their predecessors (which you can no longer find online). The AirPods feature hands-free Siri. That’s right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch the ubiquitous digital assistant.

The pricier AirPods Pro offer the same features as the AirPods, but add water/sweat resistance and noice cancellation to the mix. They also sport a new design that's more modern than the AirPods 2. They come with different sized ear tips to create a custom fit that's perfect for your ears.

We've worn our AirPods Pro for everything from running to high intensity interval training. We've also worn them in the rain and while sweating through a burpee workout. The buds remain sturdy in our ear and they sound great. They also feature a transparency mode that's good for runners and other pedestrians who want to keep track of their surroundings while listening to music.

Make sure to check out our AirPods 2 vs. AirPods Pro comparison for a side-by-side look at both earbuds.