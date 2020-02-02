BAFTAs live stream: How to watch the 2020 BAFTAs online

The year's most acclaimed movies are battling on the 2020 BAFTAs live stream.
The 73rd British Academy film awards take place today (Sunday, Feb. 2) and are happening in mere moments (with streams starting slightly afterward). Viewers on either side of the pond (or anywhere in the world) can watch the 2020 BAFTAs live stream and see 1917 take on Joker, Parasite, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Best Film.
Graham Norton will host the ceremony, held at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Prince William and Kate Middleton will attending, with the prince presenting the Fellowship, BAFTA's top honor, to producer Kathleen Kennedy.
The BAFTAs are an important precursor for the Oscars, so pay attention to the winners to fill out your ballot for the office Oscar pool.
2020 BAFTAs: How to watch
The 2020 BAFTAs air on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. GMT in the UK on BBC One and BBC One HD and and 9 p.m. ET in the US on BBC America.
How to watch the BAFTAs live stream online in the US
American viewers can watch the 2020 BAFTAs at 9 p.m. ET on BBC America. The BAFTAs live stream will be available via major live streaming services, depending on your region:
How to watch the BAFTAs live stream in the UK
In the UK, the 2020 BAFTAs will air at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC One and BBC One HD. The live stream will be available on BBC iPlayer.
The 2020 BAFTA nominees
Best Film
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman as Elton John
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose as Rose-Lynn Harlan
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
- Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI
- Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler
- Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil
- Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Sharon Tate
Best Original Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Katie Silberman – Booksmart
- Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Outstanding British Film
- 1917
- Bait
- For Sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Two Popes
For a full list of nominees, go to the Awards.BAFTA.Org.