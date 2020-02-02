BAFTAs live stream: How to watch the 2020 BAFTAs online

The year's most acclaimed movies are battling on the 2020 BAFTAs live stream.

The 73rd British Academy film awards take place today (Sunday, Feb. 2) and are happening in mere moments (with streams starting slightly afterward). Viewers on either side of the pond (or anywhere in the world) can watch the 2020 BAFTAs live stream and see 1917 take on Joker, Parasite, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Best Film.

Graham Norton will host the ceremony, held at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Prince William and Kate Middleton will attending, with the prince presenting the Fellowship, BAFTA's top honor, to producer Kathleen Kennedy.

The BAFTAs are an important precursor for the Oscars, so pay attention to the winners to fill out your ballot for the office Oscar pool.

How to watch a BAFTAs live stream anywhere on Earth

If you're abroad, but want to watch the BAFTAs live stream, you're not out of luck. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go, using the subscription you already pay for.

2020 BAFTAs: How to watch The 2020 BAFTAs air on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. GMT in the UK on BBC One and BBC One HD and and 9 p.m. ET in the US on BBC America.

How to watch the BAFTAs live stream online in the US

American viewers can watch the 2020 BAFTAs at 9 p.m. ET on BBC America. The BAFTAs live stream will be available via major live streaming services, depending on your region:

Hulu : Starting at $5.99 with add-ons for live programming

: Starting at $5.99 with add-ons for live programming YouTube TV : Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99 Sling TV : Get a $45 credit on packages starting at $30

: Get a $45 credit on packages starting at $30 AT&T WatchTV : $15 for 35-plus live channels

: $15 for 35-plus live channels FuboTV : Over 100 channels with cloud DVR for $54.99

: Over 100 channels with cloud DVR for $54.99 Philo: 59 channels for $20 month with unlimited DVR

How to watch the BAFTAs live stream in the UK

In the UK, the 2020 BAFTAs will air at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC One and BBC One HD. The live stream will be available on BBC iPlayer.

The 2020 BAFTA nominees

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director



Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Leading Role



Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton

Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber

Taron Egerton – Rocketman as Elton John

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose as Rose-Lynn Harlan

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March

Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly

Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI

Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa

Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler

Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March

Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Sharon Tate

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Katie Silberman – Booksmart

Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Adapted Screenplay

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

For a full list of nominees, go to the Awards.BAFTA.Org.