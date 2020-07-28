Trending

ARM MacBook leak just revealed a shockingly low price

Apple could go this low for the first MacBook with ARM

ARM MacBook leak
(Image credit: Apple)

We've debated over the ARM MacBook pricing here at Tom's Guide, and apparently we weren't thinking low enough. A new leak suggests the first ARM MacBook and MacBook Pro will be some of Apple's cheapest laptops in years. 

This news comes from @Komiya_jp, a leaker who just recently spat out the entire Apple Fall 2020 product release schedule. According to them, the first ARM MacBook will cost $799 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro released alongside it (presumably also running Apple Silicon) will be $1,099.

As if to say these numbers aren't perfect or set in stone, Komiya put the ~ mark next to each price, along with the note "(*idk about the exact price)."

But these prices are $200 off each of the current Intel MacBook Air ($999) and 13-inch MacBook Pro ($1,299) prices. If true, Apple's definitely found that it's much cheaper to make its own A-series Apple Silicon chips than to buy Intel's from them. 

The price drop makes sense for more than just the fact that Apple's making its own chips. Apple will want its big Apple Silicon rollout to be a massive success, and lowering the prices of its laptops — to rates that we'd love if they were sale prices for its existing Macs — is a way to garner a lot of attention. 

It would also place Apple in territory it hasn't played around in for years, with a sub-$800 MacBook. 

But I'm still wondering why Komiya refers to the ARM MacBook without mentioning the Air branding, while still referring to the other model as a MacBook Pro. It's been suggested that Apple will likely produce as few variations of its Apple Silicon chips for its laptops as possible, possibly just using one for 13-inch MacBooks and multiple for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. 

The ARM MacBook, then, could be a significant redesign of Apple's existing MacBook Air, or (possibly) a rebirth of its discontinued 12-inch MacBook.

Either way, we expect ARM MacBooks to offer better battery life than current MacBooks, as well as likely speed increases against previous Intel chipsets. Compatibility issues are reportedly a non-problem, thanks to Rosetta 2 emulation.

