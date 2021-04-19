Aquaman 2 cast, release date, trailer, Amber Heard photo, villains and more

Yes, Aquaman 2 is as real as the water dripping off of Jason Momoa's armor. While plot details are scarcer than full bottles of booze around Arthur Curry, we have scrounged up a fair bit of details about the upcoming DCEU film.

Of course, the film picks up where the first Aquaman movie left off, when Curry finally embraced his role as the King of Atlantis. Aquaman already has a target on his back, put there by David Kane (aka Black Manta), who was rescued at the end of the first movie. Kane's headed to Atlantis and bringing marine scientist Steven Shin (played by Randall Park) with him.

Aquaman 2 cast

The main and confirmed cast for Aquaman 2 still seems a bit short, but most of the key players are returning. That starts with Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and Amber Heard as Mera.

Patrick Wilson is reprising his role as King Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is back in the Black Manta gear, but we'll explain more about them in the Villains section below.

Most recently, Momoa's fellow Game of Thrones alumnus Pilou Asbaek (who was Euron Greyjoy in the HBO series) was reportedly added to Aquaman 2. His role has not been announced as of yet.

The current cast is as follows:

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman

Amber Heard as Mera

Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master

Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta

Pilou Asbaek in a TBA role

Possible, but still unconfirmed, returns include Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard photo

Following debunked rumors of Amber Heard being fired from Aquaman 2, the co-star teased her return to the role of Queen Mera with a photo of her taking a moment to read some of late Scottish author Iain M. Banks' sci-fi book Surface Detail.

Her caption, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book" references how her co-star Jason Momoa reportedly loves to rip the final pages out of a book before one of his co-stars can finish it.

While we've been in a veritable sea of delays, Aquaman 2 is currently scheduled for release in December 16, 2022. This date seems pretty far-out and sturdy.

That would fit with the details we got from Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), who told a Wizard World panel that production is set to begin in Summer 2021.

We haven't seen any Aquaman 2 delays because of its original release date being so far into the future. That was made so because of DC's crowded release schedule.

Aquaman 2 villains

We know two names to expect to make life tough for Arthur Curry and the rest of the Aquaman 2 heroes, and they're both familiar faces. Patrick Wilson is back as Orm the Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also return as Black Manta.

Orm won't be the big bad, as Wilson described at an event at an independent bookstore (via Inverse ) that "He's not gonna be a main villain in another movie." This leaves Black Manta as the likely big-bad — which makes sense given Aquaman's post-credits scene that revealed that Black Manta isn't just alive, but very angry with Aquaman.