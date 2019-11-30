Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

Time is running out on Black Friday, but Apple Watch deals keep on ticking through the weekend.

Some of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've been tracking are no longer available, but with Cyber Monday deals looming, we're expecting the savings to continue on Apple's smartwatch.

Consider one deal we've been following: Walmart has had the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for an all-time low of $129. This deal is currently out of stock but could return soon. (Tip: Try both the White and Black colors to see if the deal is available).

We've also seen sales for the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5, and some are still live as you'll see below.

Demand for the Apple Watch is extremely high, which is no surprise. After all, the Apple Watch is 2019's best smartwatch. Just skip the Apple Store and look for Apple Watch Black Friday deals from authorized Apple retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

So what are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals you can get now? We have all of them listed below.

Top Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $229. (The LTE model normally costs $299). View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699, now $399 @ Best Buy

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is on sale right now for $399. It features a built-in heart sensor, digital crown with haptic feedback and fall detection. This $300-off deal is great.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

You can save $50 on the GPS version on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. This smaller 40mm version of Apple's smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $50 less at Best Buy.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor.View Deal