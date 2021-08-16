Apple Watch 7 biggest upgrades tipped by new report

The Apple Watch 7 is certain to be packed with upgrades, and a new report has just detailed several big features that could be coming to the rumored device. These range from a flatter design and an updated processor to a new ‘Time to Run’ mode.

The info — which we should stress is not confirmed at this stage — comes from Mark Gurman’s weekly ‘ Power On’ newsletter, where he runs through all the biggest rumors about Apple’s upcoming fall launch. The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the devices Apple is expected to reveal at the event, alongside the iPhone 13 range, AirPods 2, iPad mini 6 and possibly a couple of MacBook Pro 2021 models.

Gurman, who writes for Bloomberg, is expecting the Apple Watch 7 to have “a bit of a redesign,” which includes updated screen technology, a flatter display, and a faster processor.

We’ve already heard rumors about the new design, with earlier renders that showed off a new flat-edge body and possibly even smaller bezels. Gurman himself has also noted that Apple is reportedly testing a “new lamination technique” that raises the display closer to the top cover, and that the Watch 7 might be “slightly thicker” than previous models, although not in a way that’s noticeable. It could be that this is where the flatter display comes into play.

A faster processor was always likely, seeing as this is an upgraded Apple Watch. It could also be a necessary upgrade, given that Apple Watch 7’s new health tracking features are rumored to include blood glucose monitoring and swim tracking.

As for the ‘Time to Run’ feature, Gurman reports that this is very similar to the existing ‘Time to Walk’ mode that’s available to Apple Fitness Plus subscribers. That feature involves celebrities including Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes talking about something while they walk. Presumably a running version would follow the same format, albeit done in a way to help people keep up the faster pace.

Obviously these new features are far from confirmed, but Gurman does have a very good track record with Apple information.

As well as detailing what he expects from the Watch 7, Gurman also discusses several other new Apple products. As far as the iPhone 13 range goes, he reiterates rumors that the phones will keep similar designs to their iPhone 12 equivalents, but that that they may pack in a 120Hz ProMotion display, a faster A15 chip, and new camera capabilities such as Cinematic Video — better described as Portrait Mode for video.

On the audio side, Gurman says the AirPods 2 will be a new entry-level version of Apple's earbuds, apparently with a design closer to the more advanced AirPods Pro — including a new in-ear shape and shorter stems. A new iPad Mini 6 is also mentioned; that's said to be coming with a new design that includes thinner borders.

Finally, Gurman notes the ongoing delays to the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021, but claims the new models will be out in time for the “second anniversary” of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro. That was launched in November 2019, which hopefully means we’ll see the new machines before then.

We don’t yet have a date for the iPhone 13 launch event, but Apple typically holds it sometime around mid-September — so we may well find out more about all this new kit very soon.