Apple Watch 7 looks stunning in new renders — here’s your first look

The Apple Watch design has remained largely unchanged for years. But it looks like the Apple Watch 7 is going to shake things up. New Apple Watch 7 render images have just surfaced, teasing a flat-edged redesign, as well as the addition of exciting color options.

This comes shortly after a leak from Jon Prosser hinted at a new iPhone 12-inspired Apple Watch 7 design and 'new experimental colors'. The mockup renders come from a collaboration between Prosser and his trusted concept artist Ian Zelbo, who regularly produces designs based on his leaks.

The renders are reportedly based on real internal images that Prosser had received earlier. "In this case, sources sent me a mixture of images as well as CAD files for this new design," the leaker clarified. And in order to protect the original source, Prosser then passed over the images to Ian Zelbo, known as @RendersbyIan on Twitter.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

According to Prosser, "the display will likely stay the same as it has been for the past few generations, though, at least from what I've heard, they have tested prototypes with even smaller bezels and more screen."

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

One thing to note, however, is that there's been no update on the leaks concerning the spec-sheet or any of the internal features. In fact, Prosser explained that apparently "everything goes by code names", so there's no telling whether the images that he got from his source are actually of the Apple Watch Series 7: "For all we know, this could also be Series 8."

The images showed off three vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, as well as the classic options such as silver and black. Though, according to Prosser, there could be more: "They've been working on experimental colors," the leaker said.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The Apple Watch design has not changed that much since it debuted in 2015. One of the few big redesigns involved the Series 4 screen and its reduced bezels, but other than that, we haven't seen any major transformations.

But just because the round edges have been around for so long doesn't necessarily mean that they're sticking around. Back in September 2020, reliable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at a brand-new redesign for the 2021 models. There's also been a lot of speculation around new internal features, such as blood glucose monitoring in Apple Watch 7.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

And now that Prosser has revealed a new leak about a fresh flat-edged look with new colorful options, we're likely one step closer to getting a heavily updated design. Both features wouldn't come as a surprise, based on Apple's previous flagship releases. 2020 saw an introduction of a new flat-edged iPhone 12 lineup as well as the iPad Air.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The addition of 'new experimental colors' wouldn't be a shocker either. Ever since the launch of the latest iPhone 12 models up until the most recently released iMac 2021, Apple has been adding new exciting colors and shifting from its traditional designs that used to feature only black, silver and gold models. The latest addition to Apple's colorful portfolio was a new Pride-themed Apple Watch band.

Be sure to follow our Apple Watch 7 rumor hub to keep up to date on all of the latest rumors and leaks heading up to the big launch.