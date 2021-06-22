Amazon Prime Day — the best 50% off deals right now

The first half of Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still plenty of great Prime Day deals to go around on Day 2. That’s particularly true if you’re looking to save a significant amount of money — at least 50% off, to be precise.

There’s something inherently intriguing about a 50% off sale. After all, almost any product can be a bargain if you slash the price by half.

Amazon is still offering steep discounts on a variety of products, including picks from our best streaming devices, best smart speakers and best PS5 games. The discounts range from $25 off, all the way up to $350 off. Whether you’re in the market for a new phone, a new laptop or even new cookware, you can get one at half of its usual price. Just be sure to make your purchase on Tuesday (June 22); these deals will most likely end once Prime Day itself does.

Prime Day 50% off deals

Acer Spin 311: was $499 now $224 @ Amazon

It's rare to find a laptop at more than a 50% discount, but the Acer Spin 311 is on sale for $224. This convertible Chromebook usually costs $499. It features an 11.6-inch screen, and 4 GB RAM, which should suffice for lightweight office work and casual Web-browsing.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was one of the best games of 2020, and is currently one of the best PS5 games you can buy. You take control of a Viking warrior named Eivor, who must build a new home for his or her clan in medieval England.

Echo Dot: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Some of the best Prime Day deals are on Amazon's own gadgets, such as the Echo Dot. This smart speaker plays music, but also acts as a gateway for Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. It can answer questions, tell you the weather or even control your smart home setup.

Shark ION: was $299 now $144 @ Walmart

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering more than 50% off on products for Amazon Prime Day: You can save more than $150 on this robot vacuum from Shark at Walmart. This one comes with three different brush types for cleaning all your floors, Wi-Fi and Alexa control, and sensors to stop it tumbling down stairs.

Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

If you're already invested in the Amazon ecosystem, the company's homegrown tablets are an easy way to access your books, music and videos. The Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch screen and up to 12 hours of battery life, as well as Netflix, Hulu, Instagram and all of the other apps you'd expect.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon's best all-around streaming device. It displays content from Netflix, HBO, Disney and other providers at UHD resolution with HDR color. It also gives you easy access to content that you've purchased through Amazon, including videos and music.

Fitbit Ace 2: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Ace 2 is currently available for less than half of its usual price. This kids' fitness tracker builds good habits with step counting, virtual badges and sleep tracking. It's even waterproof, so swimming presents no obstacle.

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $119 now $54 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus can do just about anything in the kitchen, from pressure cooking to preparing rice. This deal applies to its 6-quart size, which can prepare enough food for a respectable family meal.

OnePlus 8 5G: was $699 now $349 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 8 5G is one of the slickest Android phones on the market, featuring a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, three powerful cameras, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a 4,300 mAh battery. This phone earned its $699 asking price when it debuted last year, which makes the price cut to $349 especially welcome, even if it is temporary.

WD Elements 2 TB: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

The WD Elements 2 TB external hard drive is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox and just about any other gadget that plays nicely with external storage. With 2 TB of space, this hard drive can store tons of photos, videos, music or office documents.

