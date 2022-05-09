AirPods Pro 2 just tipped for fall release — and they could look like this

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 could be with us as early as this fall, and a new set of concept images has given us the clearest idea yet of what they could look like.

The current Apple AirPods Pro have been among the best noise-cancelling earbuds since they launched in 2019, but as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman points out in his latest Power On newsletter, they're long overdue an update. Gurman had previously tipped them to get a refresh in 2022 and he's now doubled down on that prediction.

"Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall," Gurman told his subscribers. "The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters."

Gurman's estimate of a fall release date aligns with what we already expected for the next-gen AirPods Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested a couple of times that the new model will launch in the second half of the year, while a MacRumors report claimed they will arrive in Q4.

Gurman didn't elaborate this time on what to expect from the AirPods Pro 2, if and when they are released, but he has previously tipped them to get an all-new design that drops the stems.

With that in mind, designer Konstantin Milenin has created some breathtaking AirPods Pro 2 concept images, as seen on yankodesign.com.

(Image credit: Konstantin Milenin/Yanko Design)

As well as showcasing a possible stemless design, Milenin's images tease how the charging case could get a flatter, more rectangular form to accommodate the smaller earbuds.

(Image credit: Konstantin Milenin/Yanko Design)

We currently have no way of knowing quite how similar these concept images will be to the real thing, but we wouldn't complain if they were pretty close to the finished product.

We're unlikely to find out one way or another until September, when Apple could well release the upgraded buds alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Until then, make sure you check out our Apple AirPods Pro 2 hub for all the latest leaks and rumors.