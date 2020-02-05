Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you're looking for a premium gift that won't break the bank, Amazon has the excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones on sale.

Currently, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones on sale for $247.99. Normally priced at $349, that's $101 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. They're even a few bucks cheaper than Bose's current V-day sale and one of the best headphones deals we've seen.

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the limited edition Rose Gold model on sale for $247.99, which is their lowest price ever.View Deal

The Bose QC35 IIs are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get. In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, we loved their superior noise-cancelling technology and great sound quality. The Editor's Choice headphones were also comfortable to wear and provided 22 hours of battery life.

We wore Bose's headphones while riding a noisy New York City subway and were able to block virtually all outside noise and enjoy the sound of our music.

Another noteworthy feature is the handy Bose Connect companion app. Available as a free download for Android and iOS, it lets you fine tune your audio and manage your noise-cancelling settings.

Simply put, you can't find better Bose headphones at this price point.