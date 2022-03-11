7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple and more

Before you spring forward, spend the weekend watching all the new movies and shows released by Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services. This weekend is packed with options, from family-friendly films to a true crime drama to a racing docuseries.

The lineup is led by The Adam Project , starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who must count on his younger self to save the future. Pixar debuts their newest movie, Turning Red , which centers on a teen girl cursed to transform into a giant red panda.

Fans will be excited to see fresh seasons of historical drama The Last Kingdom, action-packed doc Formula 1: Drive to Survive and digital mystery Upload.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Ryan Reynolds headlines this family-friendly sci-fi adventure that has major Back to the Future vibes, complete with time travel, teen bullies and exploration of a father-son relationship. He plays Adam, a pilot in 2050 who wants to take a wormhole to 2018 to prevent a personal catastrophe. Instead, he lands in the year 2022, where he encounters his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell), an avid gamer who is mourning his father, exasperating his mother (Jennifer Garner) and getting beat up at school.

Older Adam needs younger Adam’s help to travel to the right time. When they finally make it to 2018, they seek out their father (Mark Ruffalo), who holds the key to saving the future. If you love ‘80s flicks like Back to the Future, Goonies and E.T., The Adam Project is a throwback you will probably enjoy.

Streaming now on Netflix

Turning Red (Disney Plus)

The release of a new Pixar movie is always cause for excitement and anticipation, but Turning Red might be the animation studio’s most intriguing foray in recent years. It’s the first Pixar film to have a solo female director, Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for the 2018 short Bao (which is almost unbearably adorable — if you haven’t watched it, what are you waiting for?!). It’s also the first to be set in Canada and the second to feature an Asian lead character since Up.

Turning Red is also possibly the most mature Pixar movie yet, a parable about the on-set of puberty (and more specifically, menstruation). A 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl named Mei wakes up one morning having transformed into a giant red panda. It’s a family curse that occurs whenever she’s stressed or excited. The curse can be broken during the next red moon — which unfortunately conflicts with a concert by Mei’s favorite boy band, 4*Town.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus)

Samuel L. Jackson has been an integral part of the Marvel movies, but Nick Fury is still just a supporting character. Now, Jackson is in the spotlight in this Apple drama series as a lonely man suffering dementia. Forgotten by his family, friends and even himself, he’s suddenly left without his longtime caretaker and is assigned to the care of orphaned teen Robyn (Dominique Fishback).

They learn about an experimental treatment that could restore Ptolemy’s memories. The drug works, setting him on a quest for the truth about a mystery from his past.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Upload season 2 (Prime Video)

The sci-fi mystery dramedy returns after nearly two years offline. It’s been a minute so to catch everybody up: After computer programmer Nathan (Robbie Amell) died, his consciousness was uploaded into a digital afterlife center called Lakeview. His continued existence is being funded by still-living girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), but Nathan falls for his living customer service rep, Nora (Andy Allo). It turns out that Nathan’s death wasn’t an accident and Nora might be targeted next. She fled, while Ingrid killed herself in order to join Nathan.

Season 2 finds Nora living off the grid and in a relationship with technophobe Matteo (Paulo Costanzo). Meanwhile, Nathan is forced to play along with Ingrid’s plans, which includes having a digital baby together.

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Renee Zellweger stars in this true crime drama based on a Dateline report and subsequent podcast about the real-life 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, whose killer was eventually revealed as Pam Hupp (Zellweger). But the discovery and her eventual conviction took a long and winding road filled with twists and turns.

Pam was friends with Betsy (Katy Mixon), even taking her to chemo appointments. When Betsy’s husband Russ (Glenn Fleshler) finds his wife’s body, the police quickly tab him as the main suspect. But the police begin to suspect that Pam’s sweet, caring facade is hiding a diabolical personality.

Streaming now via Peacock

The Last Kingdom season 5 (Netflix)

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s historical fiction novels The Saxon Stories, the drama chronicles the struggle between the Saxons and Danes in 10th century England. The protagonist, Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), has always been caught between the two sides. He helped broker peace, but when season 5 begins, the stalemate is still fragile.

Plus, his nemesis Brida (Emily Cox) remains free to sow chaos and violence. In this land of unrest, political intrigue and battles never stop for long. Season 5 is the final installment of the series, though Netflix is making a final two-hour movie called Seven Kings Must Die.

Streaming now on Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 (Netflix)

The fourth season of the docu-series looks back at the 2021 F1 season, which ended with a shocking finale based on a highly controversial decision by race director Michael Masi. But before that happens, the season-long duel between Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes should prove to be a juicy storyline for Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 .

At Haas, rookies Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher navigate the ups and downs of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris sees if he can bond with Daniel Ricciardo as well as he did with Carlos Sainz, now at Ferrari.

Streaming now on Netflix

In other TV news, Better Call Saul season 6 trailer has arrived, Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release date is finally confirmed and a cheaper Netflix with ads could happen.